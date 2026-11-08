Iseyin Stakeholders Pledge Votes for Track Record Candidates in 2027 Elections

Stakeholders in Iseyin, Oyo State, have vowed to support only candidates with visible track records in the 2027 general elections, saying their votes will cut across party lines.

Stakeholders in Iseyin, Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State, have vowed to support only candidates with visible track records in the 2027 general elections.

Stakeholders Vow Support For Track Record Candidates

They said purposeful leadership, sincere representation and community development should take precedence over party affiliation in choosing candidates. The position was contained in a communique issued after a stakeholders meeting held at the Palace of the Aseyin of Iseyinland, Oba Sefiu Adeyeri, on Saturday. The communique was jointly signed by the President of Ebedi Frontliners, Iseyin, Olusegun Adeleke, and the Secretary, Alhaji Segun Fasasi, among others.

Also read Presidency and MacArthur Foundation Warn Against AI Misuse and Vote-Buying Ahead of 2027 Elections

The stakeholders urged residents to support candidates who would sustain the towns development gains rather than reverse the progress already recorded. The stakeholders said their votes would cut across political parties, stressing that candidates should be judged by their records and contributions to society. They admonished Iseyin people to vote only candidates who would not reverse the tempo of growth and progress witnessed by residents.

The communique stated, We have assembled the stakeholders today to discuss the fate of Iseyin in the last several years, under several federal and state administrations, as well as its future. We realised the fact that purposeful leadership, sincere representation and voting for people with track records catapults development of a people more than belonging to a ruling political party. Our people have been sensitised not to vote parties, but individuals with good deeds.

Advertisement

This means that our vote will cut across parties in Iseyin. So, we have vowed to support only candidates with visible track records in the 2027 general elections. In his remarks, Adeleke warned residents against politicians who might jeopardise the communitys development by abandoning legacy projects currently located in the town. He also announced that a second stakeholders meeting would be held in January, ahead of the February 2027 general elections.

Monarch Urges Residents To Shun Election Violence

The first meeting attracted representatives of religious organisations, market men and women, artisans, political associations, youth organisations and transport unions, among other interest groups. Speaking through the Head of the Aseyin Royal Family, Prince Oyeyemi Oyebola, the monarch urged residents to shun thuggery and violence before, during and after the 2027 elections. He said development and growth could not thrive in an atmosphere of violence. Dignitaries at the meeting included the All Progressives Congress candidate for Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency, Hon.

Saheed Alaran, and the APC candidate for Iseyin/Itesiwaju State Constituency, Hon. Akande Babatunde Olufemi. Also present were the Allied Peoples Movement candidate for Iseyin/Itesiwaju State Constituency, Hon. Dasola Fadiran, and the APM senatorial candidate for Oyo North Senatorial District, Hon. Shina Peller, who was represented by Hon. Hammed Olabisi.