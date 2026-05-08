Isaac Fayose lambasts Nigeria's ambassador-designate to Mexico over fuel price comparison

Popular businessman Isaac Fayose has criticized Nigeria's ambassador-designate to Mexico, Reno Omokri, for comparing the cost of fuel in the United Kingdom and Nigeria, highlighting the difference in minimum wages and living standards between the two countries.

Popular businessman Isaac Fayose has lambasted Nigeria 's ambassador-designate to Mexico, Reno Omokri , over his comparison of the cost of fuel in the United Kingdom, UK, and that of Nigeria .

DAILY POST reports that Omokri, in a post on his official Facebook page on Wednesday, drew attention to the widening gap in petrol prices between the two countries. He wrote, "Petrol is now N3200 per litre in England, almost three times what we pay in Nigeria. Price increases are a global issue caused by the Middle East crisis.

" His remark, however, did not go down well with a cross-section of Nigerians, who took to social media to counter his claim. Reacting, Isaac Fayose, in a post on his Facebook page, wondered if Omokri took into cognisance the minimum wage in the UK and what is obtainable in Nigeria before making the comment.

According to Fayose, "Minimum wage in Nigeria is 70k, so if I'm to buy fuel for N1,400 per litre in a month, I will only be able to use 48 litres of fuel. That's excluding food, accommodation, logistics and every other thing. In the UK, the minimum wage is over 12 pounds per hour. An average worker in the UK earns 25,000 pounds a year.

That's about 50 million naira here. Meanwhile, N70,000 a year as our minimum wage is less than one million naira. So Mr Omokri, what can I do with 70k in a month? Mr Omokri, why don't you have a brain? You are just saying this to please your master.





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Nigeria Reno Omokri Fuel Prices Minimum Wage Living Standards

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