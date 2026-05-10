Isaac Fayose Denies Allegations of Unpaid Wages by Former Employee Kay Crown

Nigerian businessman Isaac Fayose has responded to claims made by Kay Crown, who alleges he was not paid for his services at Alibi TV back in 2015.

The Nigerian digital space has recently been ignited by a series of contentious allegations involving the well-known businessman Isaac Fayose and an individual identified as Kay Crown .

The controversy centers around a dispute over unpaid wages dating back to 2015, a period when Kay Crown claims he was employed by Alibi TV, a media organization owned and operated by Fayose. According to the social media posts that have since gone viral, Crown served as both a producer and a cameraman for the online television platform. He expressed deep dissatisfaction with his tenure, describing his experience with the businessman as profoundly negative.

Crown highlighted that his primary motivation for seeking employment at that time was financial stability, particularly as he was preparing to embark on his mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program. He felt that the promises made during his hiring were not upheld, leading to a sense of betrayal and financial hardship during a critical transition period of his professional life.

In his detailed account, Kay Crown asserted that he worked for several months without receiving the compensation he was promised. He claimed that the lack of payment persisted until the moment he finally left the organization to fulfill his national service obligations. The frustration was compounded by what he described as a total breakdown in communication; Crown alleged that after numerous attempts to reach out to Fayose to resolve the payment issue, he was abruptly blocked by the businessman.

To further substantiate his claim of having worked closely with the organization, Crown mentioned a specific assignment in Ekiti State. He recalled traveling to the state to document the first one hundred days in office of Ayo Fayose, who was the governor at the time and is the brother of Isaac Fayose.

Crown stated that he spent three days on-site shooting footage for this milestone, yet the financial rewards for his labor remained elusive, leaving him with a bitter memory of his time at Alibi TV. Isaac Fayose did not remain silent in the face of these accusations. Taking to his Facebook page, he released a video response in which he vehemently denied the claims and dismissed the allegations as a coordinated smear campaign.

Fayose suggested that the accusations were not organic but were instead orchestrated by members of the ruling political party to tarnish his reputation. He expressed his disbelief and irritation upon waking up to the news, labeling the accuser as a tool for political opponents.

In his rebuttal, Fayose admitted that he could not recall every single individual who had worked for him, arguing that as the owner of a large organization, he was not the primary accountant responsible for every single transaction. He countered the narrative of non-payment by suggesting that some former employees had actually been dishonest, claiming that some had stolen equipment such as laptops or were habitually absent from work.

The businessman further elaborated on the challenges of managing a massive workforce, noting that when one employs over one thousand people, it is inevitable that a few bad actors will enter the system. He framed the situation as a battle between himself and political entities he referred to as slave masters, claiming that these entities recruit others to fight their battles.

This political framing shifts the narrative from a simple labor dispute to a broader conflict involving political vendettas and power struggles. By characterizing the accuser as a political pawn, Fayose attempted to invalidate the legitimacy of the wage claim, shifting the focus from the financial grievance to the alleged motive behind the public post. This response indicates a strategy of aggression and dismissal rather than a reconciliation or a detailed accounting of the payment history.

This incident highlights the growing trend of utilizing social media as a platform for grievance redressal and public accountability in Nigeria. While Kay Crown used the internet to bring attention to his perceived injustice, Isaac Fayose used the same medium to launch a counter-offensive based on political loyalty and corporate mismanagement.

The clash underscores the volatility of public image in the digital age, where a single post from a former employee can trigger a widespread debate about ethics, employment practices, and political rivalry. As the situation unfolds, the public remains divided between those who sympathize with the laborer seeking his hard-earned money and those who believe the claims are indeed a political fabrication designed to destabilize a prominent figure.

The outcome of this dispute may serve as a cautionary tale for both employers and employees regarding the documentation of contracts and the use of social media for conflict resolution





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Isaac Fayose Kay Crown Alibi TV Labor Dispute Nigerian Politics

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