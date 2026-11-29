Businessman Isaac Fayose urges FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to address the urgent maintenance needs of Koda Primary School in Abuja after photos revealed poor conditions affecting 100 pupils.

Businessman Isaac Fayose has issued an urgent call for immediate intervention regarding the deteriorating state of Koda Primary School located in Yebu Ward, Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory. He raised this critical concern in a social media post on Saturday, attaching visual evidence that exposes the severe neglect facing the educational institution. The images depict classrooms with damaged roofs, dilapidated chalkboards, and a complete absence of chairs for the pupils attending the school.

Fayose Highlights Severe Infrastructure Deficits

Fayose explicitly stated that the facility is home to approximately 100 pupils and has been in this neglected condition for the past two years. He emphasized that the current state of the classrooms poses a significant challenge to the learning environment, urging the public to draw the attention of the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, to the situation. The businessman called for immediate improvements to the school's facilities to ensure a conducive atmosphere for student development.

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Contrasting High Value Projects with Basic Needs

Issuing a sharp critique of current government spending priorities, Fayose challenged those who publicly celebrate the construction of multi-billion naira lodges for judges in Abuja. He suggested that these same individuals should redirect their focus to bring the plight of these children to the minister's notice. His statement highlighted the stark contrast between high-value government projects and the basic necessity of ensuring that poor children can at least breathe in a safe and functional educational setting.

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Public Reaction and Advocacy for Change

The post has sparked discussions among Nigerians regarding the disparity between monumental infrastructure projects and the maintenance of primary educational institutions. Fayose's advocacy underscores the importance of holding leaders accountable for the welfare of children in the FCT. The appeal serves as a direct request for the FCT Administration to allocate resources toward fixing the physical structures of Koda Primary School.

Next Steps for Facility Rehabilitation

While no official timeline has been provided by the FCT Administration, the public pressure initiated by Fayose sets a precedent for immediate action. The focus now shifts to whether Minister Wike will address the specific structural issues documented in the photographs. Community stakeholders are likely to monitor the situation closely to see if repairs to the roofs and procurement of basic classroom furniture will follow.