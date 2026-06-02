Isaac Fayose Demands Investigation into Wike's Comments After Oyo Kidnapping

Isaac Fayose calls for security agencies to probe Nyesom Wike's remarks following the kidnapping of schoolchildren in Oyo State, citing alleged threats and mocking comments.

Isaac Fayose , a political commentator and businessman, has called on security agencies to investigate controversial remarks made by Nyesom Wike , the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, in connection with a recent mass kidnapping of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State.

In a widely circulated video on social media, Fayose alleged that certain statements made by the former Rivers State governor before the abduction demand closer scrutiny. He argued that the timing of the kidnapping, which occurred amidst heightened political activities in Oyo State, including discussions about Governor Seyi Makinde's succession plans, raises serious questions that should not be overlooked. Fayose recalled a previous incident where Wike reportedly threatened to 'put fire' in Oyo State during his political disagreement with Makinde.

He further claimed that after the kidnapping, the minister made remarks that appeared to mock the Oyo governor, describing this as deeply disturbing. While Fayose did not provide any direct evidence linking Wike to the crime, he insisted that security agencies must examine the context of those comments and determine if there is any connection. The kidnapped victims, who include students and staff from a school in Oyo State, were taken by armed men under unclear circumstances.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and concern across the country, with many calling for urgent government action. Fayose criticized the suggestion from some political figures that Governor Makinde might have been involved in the abduction, labeling such claims as unreasonable and insensitive given the gravity of the situation. He instead turned the spotlight on Wike, referencing the security challenges that plagued Rivers State during Wike's tenure as governor.

Fayose argued that Nigerians should pay close attention to the statements and actions of influential public office holders, particularly those with a history of confrontational rhetoric. He stated that if institutions were functioning effectively, authorities such as the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS) would have already invited Wike for questioning to clear public doubts and reassure citizens of their safety.

The allegations have generated intense reactions on social media, with supporters and critics of both politicians engaging in heated debates. Some argue that Fayose's claims are politically motivated, aimed at distracting from the current administration's failures in tackling insecurity. Others contend that the remarks attributed to Wike warrant investigation, especially given the rising wave of abductions across Nigeria. The kidnapping in Oyo State is part of a broader pattern of insecurity affecting schools, with many families living in fear.

Fayose's call for investigation underscores the deep mistrust many Nigerians harbor towards political elites and security institutions. He emphasized the need for transparency and accountability, warning that ignoring such allegations could erode public confidence further. As the debate continues, the focus remains on the safe return of the kidnapped victims and the broader implications for national security





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Isaac Fayose Nyesom Wike Oyo Kidnapping Investigation Political Rhetoric

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