Isaac Fayose Condemns Alleged Diversion of 800 Billion Naira by APC Government

Nigerian activist Isaac Fayose slams the APC over claims that 800 billion Naira from the FAAC was diverted for political campaigns.

The political landscape in Nigeria has been thrown into a state of turmoil following grave allegations regarding the misappropriation of public funds. The African Democratic Congress, acting as a watchdog for democratic integrity, has leveled heavy accusations against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and several governors aligned with the All Progressives Congress.

At the heart of the controversy is the alleged diversion of a staggering 800 billion Naira from the Federation Account Allocation Committee, commonly known as FAAC. This committee is responsible for the distribution of federally collected revenues to the various tiers of government, and any diversion from this pool is seen as a direct assault on the financial stability of the states and local governments across the federation.

According to the opposition party, these massive funds were not used for public infrastructure or social welfare but were instead channeled toward securing the future re-election bid of President Tinubu. This internal financial maneuvering has reportedly created a rift within the Progressive Governors Forum, suggesting that the distribution of these diverted funds may not have been equitable among the APC governors involved. Responding to these shocking revelations, Nigerian businessman and socio-political activist Isaac Fayose has expressed profound anger and disappointment.

Through a detailed video address shared on his official Facebook page, Fayose articulated a scathing critique of the current administration. He argued that the persistent underdevelopment seen across many Nigerian states is not a result of a lack of resources, but rather a direct consequence of systemic financial misappropriation by those in power. Fayose highlighted the irony of political campaigns where the ruling party distributes food items like rice and cash envelopes to impoverished citizens.

He asserted that these gestures are not acts of generosity but are essentially bribes funded by the very money stolen from the public treasury. By using diverted FAAC funds to buy loyalty, the administration is, in his view, perpetuating a cycle of poverty while enriching a small circle of political elites.

He lamented that the sight of 32 APC governors allegedly contributing such a colossal sum for a re-election campaign is a tragic reflection of the state of governance in the country. Beyond the immediate financial scandal, Fayose issued a stern warning to the Nigerian populace about the long-term implications of allowing such leadership to remain in power. He cautioned that if the APC is returned to office in the 2027 general elections, the situation will deteriorate even further.

Fayose expressed a fear that the government might eventually move from diverting liquid cash to selling off national assets and resources, with the proceeds being shared among the families of the political class. He urged Nigerians to wake up from their slumber and recognize the patterns of exploitation. The call for a political shift in 2027 is presented not just as a change in party, but as a necessary step toward saving the nation from total collapse.

Fayose emphasized that the current trajectory of governance is unsustainable and that the only way to ensure the development of the states is to hold leaders accountable and remove those who view the national treasury as a personal bank account. This discourse highlights the deep-seated distrust between the opposition and the ruling party, painting a picture of a nation struggling with transparency and the rule of law





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