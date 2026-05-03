Isa Pantami Suspends Aide Over Controversial ‘Hypocrite’ Label

Isa Pantami, a Gombe State governorship candidate, has suspended a social media aide for posting a statement labeling political opponents and religious leaders who do not support him as hypocrites. Pantami has publicly disavowed the remarks and reaffirmed his commitment to inclusivity and respect for all.

Former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami , currently a governorship candidate in Gombe State , has taken swift action against a member of his social media team.

The aide has been indefinitely suspended following the publication of a contentious statement on Pantami’s verified Facebook page that labelled political rivals and dissenting religious figures as hypocrites. The incident has prompted Pantami to publicly distance himself from the remarks, emphasizing that the post was unauthorized and does not reflect his political philosophy or approach to governance.

The controversial statement, which has since been removed, directly accused individuals who do not offer support to Pantami’s gubernatorial bid of hypocrisy, extending the accusation to any religious leader who does not publicly endorse him. Pantami responded decisively, stating that the message was not sanctioned by him and does not align with his vision for leading the state. He announced the immediate suspension of the responsible administrator, although the aide’s identity was not disclosed.

This action underscores Pantami’s commitment to maintaining a respectful and inclusive campaign environment, particularly crucial given the diverse demographic makeup of Gombe State. He further articulated his understanding of the importance of constructive criticism in the political arena, acknowledging its role in shaping public discourse and fostering development. Pantami’s statement highlighted his belief in the inherent value of every individual, irrespective of their religious or ethnic background.

He emphasized that his experience as a public servant, academic, former minister, and religious cleric has instilled in him a deep appreciation for diverse perspectives and the necessity of just leadership. He reiterated his commitment to representing all citizens of Gombe State, drawing upon Islamic principles that advocate for fairness and equity towards all, regardless of differences.

Pantami also pointed to the diversity within his campaign team, noting the inclusion of individuals from various ethno-religious backgrounds, including both Christians and Muslims, as a testament to his commitment to inclusivity. He believes that this diversity strengthens the team and enhances its ability to effectively serve the people of Gombe.

As the current Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, nears the end of his second term, Pantami is positioning himself as a candidate who can unite the state and lead it towards progress, emphasizing a message of inclusivity and respect for all





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Isa Pantami Gombe State Politics Suspension Social Media Hypocrisy Inclusivity Governance

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