Ireland Overhauls Employment Permit System to Attract International Talent and Address Labour Shortages

Ireland has announced 32 major reforms to its employment permit framework, adding occupations to critical skills lists, easing quotas, and amending the 50:50 rule to facilitate recruitment of international workers in sectors facing persistent shortages, including healthcare, construction, and agri-food.

Ireland has significantly expanded its employment permit system to attract international workers and address persistent labour shortages across critical sectors. The government has implemented 32 changes to the employment permit framework following a comprehensive review of occupation lists that began in summer 2025.

These reforms are designed to make it easier for employers to recruit overseas workers where domestic skills gaps exist, particularly in construction, healthcare, transport, and agri-food. The changes include adding six occupations to the Critical Skills Employment Permit list, making nine roles eligible for General Employment Permits without quotas, introducing new quota limits for two occupations, and renewing 15 existing quotas.

The Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, Peter Burke, emphasized that the updates take effect immediately and aim to balance responsiveness to labour shortages with system safeguards like minimum remuneration thresholds and quota management. The government also approved amendments to the Employment Permits Act 2024 concerning the "50:50 rule," which requires employers to ensure at least half of their workforce are UK or EEA nationals, providing needed flexibility in sectors like healthcare assistants, nursing homes, disability care, and homecare services.

Minister of State Alan Dillon highlighted the coordinated, whole-of-government approach, noting that quotas remain for lower-skilled roles to support domestic training and upskilling. The reforms aim to give employers greater recruitment certainty while ensuring long-term workforce sustainability and economic responsiveness. Construction-related additions, such as Construction Planner/Scheduler and Geospatial Surveyor, will support Ireland's housing and infrastructure ambitions under the National Development Plan, while five additional construction roles have been added to the General Employment Permit system.

The overall strategy strengthens the agility of the employment permit system while upholding protections for both workers and the domestic labour market





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Employment Permits Labour Shortages Ireland Immigration Critical Skills Construction Sector Healthcare Workforce Quota Reforms 50:50 Rule Economic Migration

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