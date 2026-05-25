Ireland man sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for killing his grandmother due to schizophrenia

A 39-year-old Irish Nigerian man has been sentenced to three and a half years’ imprisonment for killing his 82-year-old grandmother. The incident occurred due to a severe psychotic episode. The court criticized the failures within Ireland’s mental health system, stating that the death could have been prevented. The defendant received a suspended 5-year-prison sentence with 18 months off. He was ordered to engage with mental health and probation services post-release.

A 39-year-old Ireland -based Nigerian, Brian Ogbo, has been sentenced to three and a half years’ imprisonment for killing his 82-year-old grandmother, Stella Nnadi, during a severe psychotic episode.

Ogbo was sentenced by the Cork Circuit Criminal Court after previously pleading guilty to the manslaughter of his grandmother at his family home in Carrigaline, County Cork, on February 23, 2025. The Irish Mirror reported that Ogbo had relocated from Nigeria to Ireland in December 2024 to reunite with his mother, Ruby Ogbo, and his grandmother. Ruby, a social worker, had made repeated efforts to secure anti-psychotic medication for her son, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2017.

Ogbo missed two monthly injections while Ruby struggled to navigate Ireland’s mental health system. Judge Sinead Behan observed that Ogbo was “in the obvious throes of a psychotic episode’ when the incident occurred. Detective Garda Tom Delaney said Ogbo paced around the house for hours, destroyed kitchen parts, and consumed all food in the house. Ogbo pushed Ruby to the ground before punching her head while she was on the ground.

He then dragged his grandmother downstairs and forced her outside the house. Ruby fled to neighbours and later joined her daughter Ruby at a neighbours’ house. Stella initially did not require hospitalization but had a medical scan revealing bleeding in her brain. She died two days later due to blunt force trauma to the head.

A postmortem examination found that the cause of death was the force trauma. Defence counsel Jane Hyland argued the incident was a tragedy for the family and also for the defendant. She stated that Ogbo was unable to refrain from committing the act due to impaired mental state at the time. The court criticized failures within the mental health system, stating that death could have been prevented.

The judge also condemned the provision of psychiatric care and support services. Ogbo received a suspended 5-year-prison sentence with 18 months off. He was ordered to engage with mental health and probation services post-release





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