Iranian Supreme Leader Declares End of Regional Shield for US Bases Amid Ongoing Ceasefire Tensions

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei announced that Middle Eastern nations will no longer host American military installations, while both sides accuse each other of violating the ceasefire that followed the February 28 conflict.

Pro‑government crowds gathered in Tehran on April 8, 2026 to honour the late Majid Khademi, the chief of Iran 's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Intelligence Organisation.

Participants brandished Iranian national flags, banners bearing the emblem of Lebanon's Hezbollah, and a placard printed in Persian that read, The Kohgiluyeh Lur hunter of F‑35, positioned before a large portrait of the country's newly appointed Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei. The funeral procession was captured by photographers and disseminated by international news agencies, underscoring the symbolic fusion of regional alliances and Iran's domestic power structures.

In a written statement broadcast by state television on the occasion of the Eid al‑Adha holiday, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei declared that the nations of the Middle East would no longer serve as protective shields for United States military installations. He asserted that the passage of time would not reverse the region's trajectory and warned that American forces were losing any safe haven for aggression on the peninsula.

The pronouncement came less than two weeks after the United States and Iran resumed indirect negotiations aimed at ending the hostilities that erupted on February 28, when a coordinated US‑Israel strike killed the senior cleric Ali Khamenei, the father of the new Supreme Leader, and sparked a wave of Iranian retaliation across several frontlines. Both sides have continued to trade accusations of cease‑fire violations.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps reported that it had intercepted and shot down an American unmanned aerial vehicle and engaged additional aircraft that attempted to breach Iranian airspace, though it did not disclose the exact dates of those incidents. The Guards warned that any further transgressions by the United States would be met with legitimate reciprocal action.

Meanwhile, US Central Command announced that its forces had struck missile installations and interdicted vessels suspected of laying naval mines in the southern province of Hormozgan, near the strategic port of Bandar Abbas. Iranian state media reported explosions in the area but stopped short of confirming they were the result of the American operation. The diplomatic dialogue, according to Iran's foreign ministry, has produced understandings on numerous issues, yet officials caution that a comprehensive peace agreement remains distant.

The ongoing exchange highlights the fragile balance between military posturing and diplomatic overtures as the region grapples with the aftermath of a broader conflict that has drawn in multiple state and non‑state actors. Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, assumed the role of Supreme Leader in March following his father's death, marking a generational shift in Iran's highest religious and political office. Since taking power, he has maintained a low public profile, making this written message one of his first official communications.

His leadership comes at a time when Iran seeks to consolidate internal support while navigating external pressures from the United States and its regional allies. The funeral of Khademi, coupled with the visible display of pro‑Iranian symbols, serves as a reminder of the regime's reliance on patriotic rhetoric and the mobilization of allied militias to reinforce its authority amid a volatile security environment.

The narrative presented by Tehran's state outlets emphasizes resilience against foreign interference, a theme that is likely to shape both domestic discourse and diplomatic negotiations in the weeks ahead





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran United States Middle East Ceasefire Mojtaba Khamenei

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PDP declares Yakubu Lado winner of Katsina governorship primarySenator Yakubu Lado wins the Katsina State PDP governorship primary election, set to fly the party's flag in the 2027 elections.

Read more »

APC Chairman Declares Tinubu Winner of Presidential Primary ElectionAnyim Pius Anyim, Chairman of the APC election committee, declared President Bola Tinubu the winner of the presidential primary election, beating his challenger Stanley Osifo. The primary was conducted in 8,809 wards and 774 LGAs across the country.

Read more »

Iranian officials arrive Qatar for talks on US peace dealIran’s Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati have arrived in Qatar

Read more »

Region will no longer protect US bases - Iran's supreme leaderIran's supreme leader states regional countries will no longer shield US bases, signaling a shift in regional dynamics amid ongoing US-Iran tensions.

Read more »