Iranian Official Warns of Dire Consequences for Israel and US if Attacks on Lebanon Continue

A senior Iranian lawmaker, Ebrahim Azizi, has warned of severe military repercussions for Israel and the United States if attacks on Lebanon do not cease. Azizi, who heads the national security committee in Iran's parliament, stated that the threat is not empty and that Iran is ready for a military response. This follows comments by former US President Donald Trump, who said he urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to withdraw from Beirut and claimed Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire. Israel, however, said its operations will continue if Hezbollah keeps attacking Israeli cities. The conflicting statements and heightened regional tensions leave the situation in Lebanon highly volatile.

A high-ranking Iran ian official, Ebrahim Azizi, has issued a stern warning regarding potential severe repercussions for both Israel and the United States should the assaults on Lebanon persist.

Azizi, who leads the national security committee of the Iranian parliament, joined other senior officials in Tehran to publicly caution against dire consequences for Israeli and US military forces in the region. His remarks, posted on the social media platform X, underscore Iran's staunch support for Lebanon and its resistance factions, particularly Hezbollah. Azizi declared, "If the assaults on Lebanon do not cease entirely, the repercussions will be dire for the Zionist regime and US forces in the vicinity.

They are fully cognizant that this is not an empty threat, and we are ready for a military response.

" This explicit threat reflects the deepening involvement of regional powers in the conflict and signals Iran's willingness to escalate militarily if its red lines are crossed. The warning comes amid ongoing Israeli ground operations in southern Lebanon and airstrikes across the country, including in the capital, Beirut, raising fears of a broader war.

In a parallel diplomatic development, former United States President Donald Trump announced that he had advised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to withdraw his troops from Beirut, the capital of Lebanon. Trump also claimed engagement with representatives from Hezbollah, stating they "consented to a ceasefire" against Israeli forces. Trump's intervention, reminiscent of his active behind-the-scenes role during his presidency, appears aimed at de-escalating hostilities before they spread to Beirut and trigger a wider regional conflagration.

However, the office of Israel's prime minister quickly clarified that Netanyahu informed Trump that assaults on Beirut would persist if Hezbollah continues to target "our cities and citizens," while Israeli forces will "act as planned in southern Lebanon.

" This conditional stance indicates that Israel maintains operational autonomy and is not bound by any informal ceasefire terms discussed by Trump. Al Jazeera reports that Trump's announcement of a diplomatic breakthrough following discussions with Netanyahu and Hezbollah was intended to prevent an escalation of hostilities in Lebanon that could engulf the capital.

Nevertheless, Israel maintains that its agreement with Trump is contingent upon Hezbollah's behavior, which leaves the overall situation in Lebanon extremely precarious amid conflicting statements and heightened regional tensions. The interplay of these diplomatic maneuvers and military threats highlights the extreme fragility of the Lebanon-Israel front and the risk of regional spillover. Iran's explicit readiness for a military response, coupled with its coordination with allied groups like Hezbollah, poses a direct challenge to US and Israeli interests.

Meanwhile, Trump's public diplomacy, lacking formal authority, introduces additional unpredictability. The international community watches closely as these developments unfold, concerned that miscalculation could lead to a wider conflict involving multiple state and non-state actors. The substantive content of the news is centered on these warnings, diplomatic exchanges, and the volatile security environment in Lebanon, ignoring any repetitive navigational elements or boilerplate language from the source





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