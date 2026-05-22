Iranian Navies Confirm Passage of 35 Ships Through Strait of Hormuz

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, IRGC, of Iran has announced the passage of no fewer than 35 ships through the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours. The US Secretary of State has described the Iranian tariff plans on the waterway as unacceptable and illegal, while Iran has been moving ahead with its own self-styled controlled maritime zone.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, IRGC , has confirmed the passage of 35 ships through the Strait of Hormuz over the last 24 hours, including oil tankers, container ships, and other commercial vessels.

The IRGC attributed this to Iranian navigation of the key waterway. However, the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, described the Iranian attempts to establish a toll system in the strait as unacceptable and a threat to the world if pursued further, stating that it would make a diplomatic deal unfeasible. Iran has, however, moved on with the issue, installing military checkpoints, ship vetting, diplomatic arrangements, and security fees for safe passage.

The government has also created a Persian Gulf Strait Authority and laid out a map of a self-styled controlled maritime zone it would oversee going forward. Qatar has warned against any country obstructing passage through the Strait of Hormuz





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Iran IRGC Strait Of Hormuz Passage Of 35 Ships Toll System Diplomatic Arrangements Security Fees Persian Gulf Strait Authority Controlled Maritime Zone

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