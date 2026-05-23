Iranian football team moves to Mexico for FIFA World Cup

Iranian team will be based in Tijuana on the border of Mexico and the United States due to a relocation request approved by FIFA.

In this handout picture provided by the Iran ian presidency, Iran 's President Masoud Pezeshkian (C-L) poses for a group photo with players of the Iran ian national football team during a farewell ceremony for them before their departure for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in Tehran on May 13, 2026.

Photo: AFP Iran are moving their World Cup training base to Mexico after football’s world governing body FIFA approved a request to transfer it from Tucson, Arizona, the head of Iran’s football federation said on Saturday. The Iranian team will be based in Tijuana on the border of Mexico and the United States, federation president Mehdi Taj said in a video carried by the Fars news agency.

"Fortunately, thanks to the meetings we had with FIFA officials… our request to change countries from the United States to Mexico, due to problems encountered in obtaining visas, was accepted by FIFA," Taj said. "We will therefore be based in Tijuana, near the Pacific Ocean. It is a city that lies between Mexico and the US, but it is located in Mexico. We have actually completed the team building there.

" Taj said that the move would help to avoid complications related to visas and that the squad could use Iran Air flights to travel directly to Mexico. The 2026 World Cup is being co-hosted by the United States, which along with Israel began bombing Iran on February 28, sparking a wider war in the Middle East. All rights reserved.

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