Iran World Cup delegation: Four members granted US visas after appeals

Four members of Iran's World Cup delegation have successfully overturned visa refusals and will now be allowed to enter the United States, while 11 others remain barred ahead of the tournament.

Four members of Iran's World Cup delegation have successfully overturned visa refusals and will now be allowed to enter the United States, while 11 others remain barred ahead of the tournament.

The decisions follow a series of appeals submitted after an initial wave of rejections affecting members of the delegation of the Iran Football Federation. According to BBC Sport on Saturday, of 15 individuals originally denied entry, 10 reapplied after arriving in Mexico, where the team has set up its pre-tournament base. Among those now granted visas are a technical staff analyst and two officials from the federation's international department.

The remaining six reapplicants were rejected again, including senior figures such as federation president Mehdi Taj, a vice-president, two team administrators, a media officer and a security officer. One additional media officer did not submit a second application. The visa disputes come amid heightened political tensions and ongoing scrutiny of security-related affiliations. US officials have maintained that players themselves are permitted to travel for the tournament but that individuals linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps may face restrictions.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has previously stated that while athletes are welcome, entry decisions for officials with such links remain subject to review. The Iran national football team is scheduled to compete in the 2026 World Cup across venues in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Their group-stage matches include fixtures against New Zealand in Los Angeles on 15 June, Belgium on 21 June, and Egypt in Seattle on 26 June.

Iran has already relocated its tournament base to Mexico amid concerns over security and political tensions involving the United States. The visa controversy has further complicated preparations, particularly for backroom staff and federation officials responsible for logistics, media, and team operations. The issue is not isolated. Other participants have also faced entry difficulties, including referees and delegation members from other countries, raising wider questions about access and neutrality at the tournament.

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has criticised the situation, arguing that host nations should guarantee entry for all qualified participants and officials. FIFA has acknowledged the challenges and said it is working to ensure broad participation and minimise disruptions for teams and supporters.

However, it has no authority to override national visa decisions, leaving affected delegations dependent on diplomatic and legal appeals. As the tournament approaches, the dispute highlights the growing intersection between global sport and international politics, with Iran's participation proceeding on the pitch while access issues continue off it





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