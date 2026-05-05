Iran Warns US 'War is Just Getting Started' After Strait of Hormuz Clashes

Iran has issued a strong warning to the United States following recent attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, stating that the current conflict is only the beginning. The warning comes after clashes between Iranian boats and US military forces, and amid escalating tensions over control of the vital waterway.

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz is rapidly escalating, with Iran issuing a strong rebuke to the United States and warning that the current conflict represents only the initial stages of a broader confrontation.

This warning comes in the wake of recent clashes involving Iranian boats and US military helicopters, as well as reported missile and drone attacks. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s chief negotiator and speaker of parliament, has directly cautioned the US against further escalation, asserting that continued actions could reignite wider regional conflict.

His statement, delivered via a post on X, emphasized Iran’s unwillingness to accept the current state of affairs and a declaration that Iran has not yet fully engaged in the conflict. The exchange of fire between rival forces vying for control of the vital waterway is occurring alongside dueling maritime blockades, further complicating the already tense situation.

The recent events build upon a conflict that originated on February 28th with joint US-Israeli strikes within Iran, a conflict that has since spread throughout the Middle East and is having significant repercussions on the global economy, affecting hundreds of millions of people worldwide, even with the implementation of a temporary ceasefire. Ghalibaf specifically criticized the actions of the US and its allies, alleging they are jeopardizing the security of shipping lanes and reaffirming Iran’s determination to maintain control over the strategically crucial Hormuz Strait.

The US military reports engaging with six Iranian boats perceived as threats to commercial vessels, and successfully defending against missile and drone attacks on Monday. This defensive action underscores the heightened state of alert and the potential for miscalculation in the region. The announcement by US President Donald Trump regarding a plan to escort ships from neutral nations out of the Gulf adds another layer of complexity to the situation.

This move, intended to protect commercial shipping, is viewed by Iran as a provocative act and a further attempt to assert control over the region. The interplay between these actions – the US escort plan, the Iranian maritime blockades, and the direct military engagements – creates a volatile environment where the risk of a larger-scale conflict is demonstrably increasing.

The economic impact of the escalating tensions is already being felt globally, with disruptions to oil supplies and trade routes causing concern among international markets. The weeks-long ceasefire, while providing a temporary respite, has not addressed the underlying issues driving the conflict, and the recent escalation suggests that a return to sustained peace is far from guaranteed.

The focus on the Strait of Hormuz is particularly significant, as this narrow waterway is a critical chokepoint for global oil supplies, and any disruption to its flow could have devastating consequences for the world economy. Iran’s insistence on maintaining control over the strait is rooted in its strategic importance and its desire to project power in the region. The US, on the other hand, views Iran’s actions as destabilizing and a threat to international shipping.

The core of the dispute lies in a complex web of geopolitical factors, including Iran’s nuclear program, its regional ambitions, and its relationship with the United States and its allies. The US-Israeli strikes on Iran were reportedly in response to Iranian support for proxy groups in the region, and were intended to deter further escalation.

However, these strikes appear to have had the opposite effect, triggering a cycle of retaliation and counter-retaliation. The current situation is further complicated by the involvement of other regional actors, such as Saudi Arabia and Yemen, who are also caught up in the broader conflict. The potential for the conflict to spill over into neighboring countries is a major concern, and could lead to a wider regional war.

The international community is calling for de-escalation and a return to diplomacy, but the prospects for a peaceful resolution appear increasingly slim. The rhetoric from both sides is hardening, and the risk of miscalculation is high. The coming days and weeks will be critical in determining whether the conflict can be contained or whether it will escalate into a full-scale war.

The security of the Strait of Hormuz remains paramount, and any further escalation could have catastrophic consequences for the region and the world. The unwavering stance of both Iran and the United States suggests a prolonged period of tension and uncertainty





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