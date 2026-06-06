Iran Slams US Over Visa Denials for World Cup Support Staff

Iran's embassy to Turkey accused the US of discriminatory treatment after it refused visas to some of the country's World Cup support staff.

Iran lashed out at the United States on Saturday for refusing visas to some of its World Cup squad support staff as the players were to leave Turkey for Mexico.

The row erupted just days before the June 11 start of the 2026 World Cup, which is being jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The Iranian players, who have been at a training camp in the southern Turkish resort of Antalya since May 18, received their visas late on Friday, Washington's envoy to Turkey Tom Barrack said on X, hailing the work of the US embassy in Ankara in processing visas for Iran's national football team.

But Iran's embassy to Turkey hit back Saturday with a furious response, saying a large number of key staff had been denied visas. Iran's football federation chief Mehdi Taj, executive members, and analysts were among those who were refused a visa, Iranian news outlets and the Verzesh3 sports media said on Saturday. The US military began bombing Iran alongside Israel on February 28, sparking war.

Hostilities were halted by an April 8 ceasefire, which appears to be rapidly unravelling after weeks of threats and a renewal of strikes by both the US and Iran. Team Melli is due to leave Antalya for Mexico on a 15:20 flight that includes a stopover in Spain. They are scheduled to arrive in Mexico at 01:30 on Sunday, a spokesman said earlier this week.

The team will be based in the northwestern border city of Tijuana for the duration of the tournament, but all three of their group stage matches are due to be held in the United States. They were originally due to be based in the US, but switched their camp to Mexico due to the tensions over the war.

Iran, who are in Group G, will play New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles on June 15 and 21, followed by a game against Egypt in Seattle on June 26. Ahead of their departure on Saturday, Iran played a final friendly against Mali in Antalya on Thursday, which they won 2-0. They played their first match on May 29, beating Gambia 3-1





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