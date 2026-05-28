Iran's World Cup Preparation Hampered by US Visa Issues

Iran's football team is struggling to train effectively for the 2026 FIFA World Cup due to visa difficulties, according to Iran's ambassador to Mexico. The team has had to relocate its training camp to Tijuana, Mexico, after facing challenges in the US. Iran will play its group matches in Los Angeles and Seattle, but the lack of visas is making it difficult for the team to prepare on an equal footing with other competitors.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy made a stop in Los Angeles as part of its global tour, ahead of the 2026 tournament. However, Iran's football team is facing challenges due to visa issues that are impacting their preparation for the event.

Ambassador Abolfazl Pasandideh, Iran's envoy to Mexico, visited Tijuana, where the Iranian team has temporarily relocated their training camp from Tucson, Arizona. The ambassador expressed that the US has not fulfilled its responsibility as the host country, as the Iranian team has not been granted visas, making it difficult for them to train adequately. Iran's football federation president had previously hoped that players would be granted multiple entry visas.

The team is scheduled to play their group matches in Los Angeles and Seattle, with games against New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt. Despite these challenges, Iran's diplomats have visited the team's training ground in Tijuana, demonstrating their support





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FIFA World Cup Iran Football Team US Visas Training Camp Tijuana Los Angeles Seattle

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