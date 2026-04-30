Iran’s Supreme Leader Vows to Defend Nuclear and Missile Programs, Seeks US-Free Gulf

Mojtaba Khamenei reaffirms Iran’s commitment to its strategic capabilities and outlines a vision for a Persian Gulf region without American influence amid rising tensions with the US and Israel.

Iran 's new Supreme Leader , Mojtaba Khamenei , has emphatically declared the nation's unwavering commitment to preserving its nuclear and ballistic missile program s, even in the face of escalating pressure from the United States .

This firm stance was articulated in a statement released on Thursday, coinciding with National Persian Gulf Day, as reported by Iranian state media. Khamenei envisions a future for the Persian Gulf region entirely devoid of American presence, characterizing it as a region 'without America'. This declaration signals a continuation of Iran's long-held policy of resisting external influence and prioritizing its own strategic autonomy.

Mojtaba Khamenei assumed the position of Supreme Leader in March, following the passing of his father, Ali Khamenei, a figure who dominated Iranian politics for over three decades. Since taking office, and particularly amidst the intensification of regional conflicts, the younger Khamenei has maintained a relatively low public profile.

However, this recent statement represents a significant articulation of his leadership and a clear indication of the direction he intends to take Iran. The statement underscored Iran’s resolve to protect its strategic assets, irrespective of pressure exerted by the United States and Israel. He specifically highlighted Tehran’s dedication to safeguarding the Persian Gulf and preventing any perceived exploitation of this vital waterway by hostile actors.

This commitment to regional security is framed as a defensive measure, aimed at protecting Iran’s interests and ensuring stability in the area. The emphasis on preventing hostile exploitation suggests a concern over potential interference in Iran’s economic activities or attempts to control access to the Gulf’s resources. The timing of Khamenei’s statement is particularly noteworthy, occurring against a backdrop of heightened tensions in the region.

Just prior to the release, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, the commander of the Iranian Navy, issued a stern warning that Iran would respond with force should confrontations with the United States and Israel escalate. Admiral Irani explicitly stated Iran’s readiness to undertake 'swift and decisive action' in the event of renewed hostilities. He further detailed preparations to strengthen Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically crucial maritime passage connecting the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea.

This control is vital for both regional trade and global energy supplies. The Iranian Navy’s preparations are seen as a demonstration of Iran’s capabilities and a deterrent against potential aggression. The combination of Khamenei’s political statement and Irani’s military warning paints a picture of a nation prepared to defend its interests and assert its influence in the Persian Gulf.

This assertive posture is likely to further complicate diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and find a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflicts in the region. The statement also implicitly rejects any preconditions for negotiations, particularly those related to Iran’s nuclear and missile programs. It reinforces the narrative that these programs are non-negotiable and essential for Iran’s national security.

The focus on the Persian Gulf as a zone free from American influence reflects a broader Iranian ambition to reshape the regional order and establish itself as a dominant power. This ambition is likely to be met with resistance from the United States and its allies, leading to continued instability and potential for conflict. The rhetoric employed by both Khamenei and Irani suggests a willingness to confront challenges head-on and a determination to protect Iran’s sovereignty and strategic interests.

The situation demands careful monitoring and diplomatic engagement to prevent further escalation and promote regional stability. The emphasis on self-reliance and resistance to external pressure is a recurring theme in Iranian political discourse, and it is likely to continue to shape Iran’s foreign policy in the years to come. The statement serves as a clear message to both domestic and international audiences about Iran’s unwavering commitment to its principles and its determination to pursue its own path





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