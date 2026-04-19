Iran Rejects Trump's Nuclear Claims, Cites Unfounded Denials

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has vehemently criticized US President Donald Trump's assertions that Iran forfeits its nuclear rights, demanding a justification for such denials. The exchange highlights ongoing tensions and recent indications of potential breakthroughs in negotiations surrounding Iran's nuclear program.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has strongly refuted claims made by US President Donald Trump regarding Iran's nuclear rights, asserting that Trump lacks any legitimate basis for such denials. Pezeshkian, speaking through the Iranian Student News Agency on Sunday, directly challenged the US administration's attempts to impede Iran's nuclear program.

He questioned the authority of the American president to unilaterally strip a nation of its inherent rights, stating, Trump asserts that Iran cannot exercise its nuclear rights but does not clarify the alleged offense. Who is he to deny a nation its rights? This statement comes on the heels of recent remarks by President Trump, who suggested that Iran had conceded to a significant condition in ongoing negotiations. Trump indicated that this development could pave the way for a swifter resolution to the complex situation, implying that progress in Iran was unfolding favorably and might conclude in the near future. Addressing a gathering of his supporters in Las Vegas, the US president expressed optimism, noting that developments in Iran are moving smoothly – we can act as we wish. Adding to this atmosphere of hopeful anticipation, President Trump also hinted at the possibility of a bilateral meeting between the United States and Iran occurring over the weekend. This potential encounter further fueled speculation that the protracted conflict might be nearing its denouement. President Trump further detailed concessions purportedly made by Iran, including an agreement to repatriate its enriched uranium reserves and a commitment to forgo the development of nuclear weapons for a duration of more than two decades. In his own words, Trump stated, They have agreed to return the nuclear dust to us, a clear reference to the uranium material. The ongoing discussions concerning Iran's nuclear activities have been a focal point of international concern, with significant attention dedicated to the matter during previous weekend talks held in Pakistan. Upon his return to the White House, President Trump affirmed the US commitment to vigilance, commenting, We will keep an eye on the developments. However, he concluded with a statement of confidence, expressing his strong belief that the finalization of an agreement with Iran is within close reach





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Nuclear Rights Donald Trump Masoud Pezeshkian US-Iran Relations Nuclear Negotiations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria's UN Envoy Affirms Tinubu's Reforms, Links Global Economy to Iran TensionsNigeria's UN Ambassador Jimoh Ibrahim stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to economic reforms despite current hardships, with benefits expected soon. Speaking at the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings, Ibrahim also highlighted the critical link between global economic progress and securing peace around Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, warning of severe impacts on major economies from any escalation. He also emphasized the need for legislative support to mitigate reform effects on Nigerians.

Read more »

Iran Declares Strait of Hormuz Open to Commercial Traffic Amidst Ceasefire and US BlockadeFollowing weeks of shipping disruptions that impacted energy markets, Iran has announced the Strait of Hormuz is fully open to commercial traffic. This declaration comes after a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon took effect. Vessels will need to use a coordinated route specified by Iranian maritime authorities. U.S. President Donald Trump responded positively to the announcement, stating the current U.S. naval blockade will continue until their agreement with Iran is fully completed. The news has led to a decrease in Brent crude oil prices.

Read more »

Amaechi Demands Transparent ADC Primaries, Rejects Imposed CandidateFormer Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi has called for a transparent primary election within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 elections. He emphasized the importance of a credible voting process over backroom agreements and stated that any aspirant, including Atiku Abubakar, should win a fair primary to secure the party's presidential ticket. Amaechi also stressed that competence should be the priority over zoning and cautioned against voting based on religion or ethnicity.

Read more »

Lukashenko: Trump's Actions Reveal US Not as Invincible as PerceivedBelarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko asserted that U.S. President Donald Trump's foreign policy actions have demonstrated to the world that the United States, while a superpower, is not an unassailable super force. Lukashenko specifically pointed to the U.S.'s challenges with Iran as evidence and cautioned against confronting China, suggesting the U.S. is ill-equipped to handle such power. He also referenced Russia's vastness as a deterrent, implying a shift in global power dynamics.

Read more »

Iran Resumes Strict Control Over Strait of Hormuz Following US Blockade ReinstatementIran has once again imposed stringent regulations on maritime traffic passing through the vital Strait of Hormuz, citing continued US actions it labels as piracy and sea robbery. The move follows President Trump's declaration that the US blockade would persist until all outstanding transactions with Iran are fully resolved. Both nations are engaged in ongoing discussions aimed at achieving lasting peace, with a ceasefire currently in effect.

Read more »

Kwara APC Rejects PDP Allegations of Plot to Prosecute Saraki Over Offa RobberyKwara State APC Secretary, Abdulwaheed Balogun, dismisses PDP claims that Governor AbdulRazaq is plotting to prosecute Bukola Saraki in relation to the 2018 Offa robbery, calling the allegations melodramatic and unfounded. Balogun urges due process and legal means to resolve the case.

Read more »