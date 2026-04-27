Iran Proposes Deal to US: Reopen Strait of Hormuz for Blockade Lift

Iran has offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end hostilities if the US lifts its blockade, postponing nuclear talks. The proposal is under review by President Trump amid ongoing tensions and global oil supply concerns.

The escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf have taken a new turn as Iran has presented a formal proposal to the United States , aiming for a de-escalation of the current conflict.

This offer, conveyed through Pakistani intermediaries, centers around a significant concession from Iran: the reopening of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz and a cessation of hostilities. However, this offer is contingent upon a reciprocal action from the US – the complete lifting of its existing blockade imposed on the waterway. This blockade has been a key component of the US strategy to exert economic pressure on Iran, severely restricting its oil exports and crippling its revenue streams.

The Iranian proposal also suggests a deferral of discussions regarding its nuclear program, indicating a willingness to address the immediate crisis before tackling the more complex and contentious issue of uranium enrichment. The timing of this offer is critical, as the conflict, which began in February, has significantly disrupted global oil supplies, leading to soaring prices and prompting governments worldwide to implement stringent energy conservation measures.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow chokepoint connecting the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, is responsible for approximately 20% of the world’s oil supply, making its control paramount to global energy security. The acceptance of this proposal by President Donald Trump remains uncertain. A core objective of the US administration throughout this conflict has been the complete cessation of Iran’s uranium enrichment activities.

This demand stems from concerns about Iran’s potential development of nuclear weapons, a prospect the US deems unacceptable. The US currently maintains significant control over the Strait of Hormuz, utilizing this leverage to further pressure Iran. The Iranian blockade, enacted earlier in the conflict, effectively curtailed oil flow, causing substantial economic disruption globally. The US blockade, in turn, is designed to prevent Iran from exporting its oil, thereby depriving the nation of essential financial resources.

This strategy also carries the risk of forcing Iran to halt oil production altogether due to a lack of storage capacity, further exacerbating the economic consequences. The situation is further complicated by the ongoing, yet stalled, diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the conflict. Despite numerous attempts at negotiation, a breakthrough has remained elusive, with both sides holding firm to their respective positions. The current impasse underscores the deep-seated mistrust and conflicting interests that fuel the conflict.

The proposal from Iran represents a potential pathway towards de-escalation, but its success hinges on President Trump’s willingness to compromise on his key demands. The White House is currently evaluating the Iranian offer, with President Trump scheduled to convene a meeting with his top national security and foreign policy advisors on Monday. This situation room meeting will focus on analyzing the stalemate in negotiations and exploring potential courses of action.

Sources indicate that the discussion will be comprehensive, considering all available options and their potential ramifications. The Axios report highlights the gravity of the situation and the urgency with which the administration is approaching the matter. The US is carefully weighing the benefits of lifting the blockade – namely, the restoration of oil flow and a reduction in global energy prices – against the risks of allowing Iran to continue its current policies without addressing concerns about its nuclear program.

The decision facing President Trump is a complex one, with far-reaching implications for regional stability and global energy markets. The outcome of this deliberation will likely shape the trajectory of the conflict and determine whether a diplomatic solution can be reached or if the situation will continue to escalate. The international community is closely monitoring the developments, hoping for a peaceful resolution to the crisis and a return to stability in the Persian Gulf.

The potential for miscalculation and unintended consequences remains high, making careful consideration and strategic decision-making paramount





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