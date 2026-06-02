Iran Plans Three-Day State Funeral for Khamenei After US-Israeli Strike Killing

Iran announces a three-day state funeral for Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, killed in US-Israeli strikes, with ceremonies in Tehran, Qom, and Mashhad expected to draw 20 million mourners.

Iran has announced plans to hold a three-day state funeral for its late Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei , who was killed in US-Israeli strikes at the onset of the Middle East conflict.

Khamenei, who led the Islamic Republic for almost 37 years, was reportedly killed at his residence in central Tehran on February 28, the first day of the war. Speaking on Tuesday, Tehran Deputy Mayor Mohammad Amin Tavakolizadeh said arrangements were underway for a nationwide period of mourning and funeral ceremonies.

Although he did not provide a specific date, he indicated that the ceremonies could take place during the early days of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, which falls in mid-June. According to him, funeral activities will be held in Tehran as well as the holy cities of Qom and Mashhad, where the late leader is expected to be laid to rest.

Tavakolizadeh disclosed that events in the capital would last for at least 24 hours, adding that authorities anticipate a massive turnout. In Tehran, the ceremony will last at least 24 hours, he said, noting that as many as 20 million people are expected to participate in the funeral rites. The death of Khamenei marks a seismic shift in Iran's political and religious landscape.

Having served as Supreme Leader since 1989, he was the second person to hold the position following the 1979 Islamic Revolution. His leadership was characterized by a blend of conservative ideology, opposition to Western influence, and support for proxy groups across the Middle East. The circumstances of his death, attributed to US-Israeli strikes, have intensified regional tensions and raised fears of broader escalation. Iran's government has condemned the attack as an act of aggression, vowing retaliation.

The funeral ceremonies are expected to draw millions of mourners from across Iran and the Shia Muslim world, reflecting Khamenei's status as a central figure in Shia Islam and Iranian nationalism. Preparations for the funeral involve extensive security and logistical arrangements. Authorities are mobilizing police, military, and volunteer forces to manage the anticipated crowds. Roads in central Tehran will be closed, and public transportation will be increased to facilitate movement.

The ceremony in Tehran is planned to include a procession through major streets, with the body displayed for public viewing before being transferred to Qom and Mashhad. In Qom, a major center of Shia learning, religious scholars will hold prayers and lectures honoring Khamenei's legacy. The final burial will take place in Mashhad, near the shrine of Imam Reza, the eighth Shia imam, a site of immense religious significance.

The three-day mourning period will include nationwide closures of government offices, schools, and bazaars, as well as special prayer sessions in mosques. The international community is closely watching Iran's response. The United States and Israel have not officially commented on the strikes, but analysts warn of potential reprisals. Iran's allies, including Hezbollah and Hamas, have issued statements of condolence and condemnation.

China and Russia have called for restraint, while Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states have expressed concern over regional stability. The succession process for a new Supreme Leader is also underway, with the Assembly of Experts, a body of clerics, set to convene to choose Khamenei's successor. This transition is expected to be closely contested between hardliners and moderates within Iran's political establishment.

The funeral ceremonies, while a moment of national grief, also serve as a display of unity and resilience for the Islamic Republic amid mounting external pressures





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Iran Announces Three-Day State Funeral for Late Supreme Leader Ali KhameneiIran plans a three-day public funeral for the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in US-Israeli strikes on February 28. The ceremony will be held in Tehran, Qom, and Mashhad, with up to 20 million people expected to attend.

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