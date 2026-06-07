Iran Fires Multiple Missiles at Israel Amid Escalating Regional War

Iran has fired multiple missiles at Israel, marking an escalation of the three-month-long regional war, which has led to the death of thousands in the Middle East. The missiles targeted Israel's Ramat David Air Base, located about 20km from the city of Haifa in the north of the country.

Iran fires multiple missiles at Israel , escalating three-month-long regional war , leading to thousands of deaths in the Middle East . The attacks targeted Israel 's Ramat David Air Base, located about 20km from the city of Haifa in the north of the country.

The attacks came hours after Israel launched missile strikes into the Dahieh district in Southern Lebanon, which Tehran considers a violation of the fragile ceasefire agreement. At least two people were killed and 20 wounded in the attacks on the Beirut suburb, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned of a broader response if attacks continued, saying the US and Israel have failed to meet their commitments with the continued attack on Lebanon, and the violation of the 'ceasefire by repeatedly attacking Iranian shores and vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, the Sea of Oman and the Indian Ocean. Iran has repeatedly warned that Israeli attacks on Lebanon violated the ceasefire that halted the war the US and Israel launched on Iran.

Hezbollah in Lebanon had joined the war on Iran's behalf. Israel continued the attacks on Lebanon despite international calls including by Pope Leo, France and the EU. Israel insists its war on Lebanon is to decimate Hezbollah and prevent the group from being a threat to Israel. Sunday's strike is the first time Iran has launched an attack against Israel since the ceasefire agreement in April, although the US and Iran exchanged missile strikes last week.

Iran's strike, last week, which was in retaliation for the US attack on Qeshm Island, targeted Kuwait. The attack led to the death of one Indian national and injured about 60 other people. According to the state news agency Tasnim, Iran has closed the western part of the country's airspace until further notice.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said he is urging Iran to return to negotiations and reach a deal with Washington.

'What I would suggest to Iran: You've shot your missiles; that's enough. Get back to the table and make a deal,' Mr Trump told. Peace talks between both countries have stalled due to disagreement over Iran's uranium enrichment and control over the Strait of Hormuz. Last month, Iran and the US announced a preliminary agreement to halt hostilities.

However, neither side has formally approved or signed the deal. This attack comes amid concerns that Israel's expanding campaign in Lebanon could affect the US-Iran ceasefire. Last week, Israel attacked the Tyre district of southern Lebanon, killing six people and leaving at least 48 others injured. US President Donald Trump had said he was perturbed by Israel's plans for military operations in Lebanon amid negotiations to end the three-month-long crisis.

'I wouldn't say angry. I was a little bit perturbed at his constant fighting with Lebanon, you know, at some point I said, 'Bibi, we got to stop this.

' I don't want to bore anybody, but I started because we can't let them have a nuclear weapon. Now, that pertains to Israel because they probably would have been the first one to get hit. There would be no Israel,' he also noted





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