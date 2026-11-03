Iran Displays Anti-Trump Billboards Amidst US-Iran War Tensions

Iran has erected massive billboards and art exhibits in Tehran depicting US President Donald Trump in captivity following the February 28 war that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has escalated its official rhetoric against the United States by unveiling massive billboards and banners in Tehran that pledge to kill US President Donald Trump. The new displays, which include a towering billboard over the busy Enghelab Square depicting the US president behind bars with his head bowed, mark a significant intensification of the hostile messaging from the Iran ian capital.

Core Details of Anti-Trump Displays in Tehran

The billboard featuring the image of Donald Trump behind bars was installed on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, bringing the conflict's visual propaganda to a new public level. These designs are part of a broader campaign of displays mocking and vowing revenge against Trump that have frequently appeared around Tehran since the war began on February 28. That conflict started when joint US-Israeli strikes killed the Islamic Republic's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, triggering a region-wide war.

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Iranians waved flags during a gathering in front of the anti-US billboard in Tehran's Enghelab Square on November 3, 2026, demonstrating public support for the state-sponsored messaging. The imagery of the US president in captivity serves as a direct response to the military actions that have reshaped the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East and intensified domestic political pressures in the United States.

Art Exhibitions and Public Sentiment Against US President

State-sponsored billboards and murals have been a fixture of Iran's public spaces since the 1979 Islamic revolution, used to honour allies, celebrate military figures, and send political messages to adversaries, particularly the United States and Israel. In the busy Tajrish Square in northern Tehran, an open-air exhibition featured paintings of Donald Trump that further illustrate the depth of Iranian anger.

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One painting in the exhibition showed Trump with his face lying bloodied on the ground as a foot presses down on his head, while another depicted a bomb obscuring his face in an apparent reference to Belgian surrealist René Magritte's 1964 painting "The Son of Man." These artistic depictions are not merely aesthetic choices but are calculated political statements designed to convey Iran's resolve and its perception of US aggression.

Stakeholder Positions on War and Diplomatic Efforts

Tehran accuses Donald Trump of deliberately targeting civilian sites during the war, including a school and a wedding ceremony, killing dozens of people including women and children. These accusations form the core of Iran's narrative justification for its harsh retaliatory rhetoric and the aggressive visual campaigns displayed across the capital. The claim of civilian targeting is central to Iran's position in the ongoing conflict and serves to galvanize domestic support against the United States.

In recent days, renewed diplomatic efforts have been underway to bring Tehran and Washington to the table to prevent a resumption of fighting that has spread across the region and driven prices up globally. These diplomatic initiatives are critical as both sides face increasing pressure from their respective constituencies to either de-escalate the conflict or achieve a decisive political outcome. The international community is closely watching these efforts to understand if a negotiated settlement is possible.

Real-World Impact of Conflict on US Elections and Markets

Donald Trump faces crucial US midterm elections on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, amid voter discontent driven in part by the Iran war. The ongoing conflict has become a significant factor in American domestic politics, influencing voter sentiment and potentially impacting the electoral outcome. Trump has said that a deal "could happen," indicating a willingness to engage in diplomatic solutions despite the hostile rhetoric and military actions that have defined the recent months.

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The war has also had profound economic consequences, with fighting spreading across the region and driving global prices up. The combination of military escalation, diplomatic uncertainty, and economic volatility creates a complex environment for both Iranian and American stakeholders. The presence of a life-sized replica of a jail cell in Tehran, with an actor impersonating Trump spending the day inside, underscores the personal and political stakes of the conflict for Donald Trump.

Near the art exhibition, an adjacent screen showed images of the damage caused by US strikes on Iran, further reinforcing the narrative of Western aggression presented to the public. This visual propaganda is designed to sustain public support for the government's stance and to counter any perceived weaknesses in Iran's position. The war that began on February 28 has fundamentally altered the relationship between the two nations, with lasting implications for regional stability and global markets.