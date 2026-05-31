Iran Denies President Pezeshkian's Resignation as 'Ridiculous Media Games'

Iran's presidency dismisses reports of President Masoud Pezeshkian's resignation as rumor-mongering by foreign networks, while state media denies he prepared to step down.

Iran on Sunday categorically dismissed reports of President Masoud Pezeshkian 's purported resignation, labeling them as baseless rumors propagated by foreign media networks. Seyed Mehdi Tabatabaei, the deputy head of communications at the presidency, took to social media platform X to refute the claims, calling them 'a continuation of previous ridiculous media games.

' He emphasized that President Pezeshkian remains committed to serving the Iranian people and will not retreat from his responsibilities. Tabatabaei further stated that such fabricated stories are mere wishful thinking by adversaries who seek to undermine national unity, but their efforts will ultimately fail. This swift denial comes amid heightened tensions within Iran's political landscape, where internal power struggles often intersect with international narratives.

The resignation rumors, initially reported by Iran International, alleged that Pezeshkian had submitted an official letter to the Office of the Supreme Leader, blaming the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) for overstepping its bounds and exerting undue influence over government affairs. According to these reports, Pezeshkian expressed frustration that his administration had been systematically excluded from major decision-making processes, with hardline factions within the IRGC effectively controlling state affairs.

The president was said to have communicated to Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, that the current circumstances rendered him incapable of effectively running the government, prompting his desire to step down. However, the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency, citing an unnamed government source, flatly denied that Pezeshkian had any intention of resigning, dismissing the story as a fabrication.

This incident highlights the ongoing power dynamics in Iran, where the IRGC has gradually expanded its authority over both military and civilian spheres. The Guard's influence has been particularly pronounced in recent years, as it has taken a leading role in shaping Iran's response to international pressures, including negotiations over the nuclear program. With the Trump administration proposing amendments to the existing draft agreement, Iran has signaled its readiness to make counter-revisions, but only on terms it deems acceptable.

Tasnim has hinted that Tehran is prepared to walk away if the final agreement does not align with its core interests. The resignation saga, while denied, underscores the deep-seated tensions between the elected government and the powerful military institution, a conflict that could have significant implications for Iran's domestic stability and its foreign policy posture.

Furthermore, this episode reflects a broader pattern of media manipulation and disinformation that has become a tool in the ongoing information war between Iran and its adversaries. The Iranian government has frequently accused Western and regional media of spreading false narratives aimed at destabilizing the country. In this context, the swift response from the presidency and state-aligned media outlets serves to reinforce the narrative of national unity and resilience against external interference.

However, independent analysts note that the very existence of such rumors, regardless of their veracity, points to underlying fractures within Iran's political establishment. The IRGC's expanding role in the economy, military, and diplomacy has often placed it at odds with elected officials seeking greater transparency and accountability. President Pezeshkian, a relative moderate, has attempted to navigate these tensions while pursuing a more pragmatic approach to foreign relations, particularly regarding negotiations with the United States over the nuclear deal.

His potential resignation would have been a major setback for those efforts, potentially paving the way for a more hardline government aligned with IRGC interests. For now, the official denial appears to have quelled the immediate crisis, but the underlying issues remain unresolved. The coming weeks will be crucial as Iran continues to engage in sensitive nuclear talks, with internal politics playing a decisive role in shaping the outcome





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