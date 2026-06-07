IPOB Says Nnamdi Kanu Accepts Government's Claim That Trial Court Lacked Jurisdiction

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) announced that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, fully accepts the Nigerian government's cross-appeal admission that the Abuja Federal High Court acted without jurisdiction in convicting and sentencing him, calling it a collapse of the prosecution's case and urging his release.

The Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB ) has declared that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu , agrees with the Nigerian government's alleged admission that the Abuja Federal High Court, presided over by Justice James Omotosho, acted without jurisdiction in convicting him.

Justice Omotosho convicted Kanu on terrorism charges on November 20, 2025, sentencing him to life imprisonment. Kanu is currently serving his sentence in Sokoto prison. IPOB, in a statement released by its spokesman Emma Powerful on June 5, 2026, announced the commencement of proceedings in Kanu's appeal at the Court of Appeal and claimed that the Nigerian government, in its cross-appeal, admitted that the Abuja Federal High Court convicted and sentenced Kanu without jurisdiction.

The cross-appeal was filed by the Nigerian government in response to Kanu's appeal challenging his conviction. In a follow-up statement on Sunday, IPOB said Kanu "accepts in toto the Federal Government's cross-appeal damning admission that the trial court acted without jurisdiction," describing it as a "total collapse" of the prosecution's case, which "the Court of Appeal cannot cure.

" The statement further called the alleged admission "a spectacular self-inflicted wound by the APC-led Federal Government of Nigeria in its desperate attempt to keep Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in perpetual bondage. " IPOB quoted the government's Notice of Cross-Appeal, stating: "the Federal Government unequivocally declared in black and white that the trial court acted without jurisdiction when it imposed life imprisonment on counts 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6.

" It added, "Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu accepts this premise in toto. We adopt the Federal Government's own words as our own. If the trial court acted without jurisdiction at the sentencing phase, then the entire sentencing exercise is a nullity ab initio. You cannot validly convict a man and then lack jurisdiction to sentence him on the same counts.

That is judicial absurdity.

" IPOB insisted that, having allegedly admitted the trial court acted without jurisdiction, the government cannot simultaneously ask the Court of Appeal to uphold the conviction and sentence. "The Federal Government has now supplied that fatal feature through its own pleading. With the greatest respect, the Court of Appeal lacks the power to repair, cure, or resuscitate what the respondent (Nigerian Government) itself has declared jurisdictionally dead.

The FG cannot admit the sentencing phase was conducted without jurisdiction and, in the same breath, urge the Court of Appeal to impose the death penalty on that same rotten foundation.

" The statement warned that if the cross-appeal, orchestrated by the Attorney General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, Chief Awomolo, SAN, and the APC Presidency, aims to intimidate Kanu into renouncing Biafra, "they have grossly miscalculated. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is the reincarnation of the indomitable Biafran spirit and will never yield to such cheap blackmail.

" It termed the cross-appeal "a clear manifestation of divine intervention and the inevitable collapse of the entire fabricated case against Onyendu. The Federal Government has handed us the sledgehammer to demolish their own conviction.

" IPOB urged the Court of Appeal to dismiss the cross-appeal and allow the appeal in full, "leading to the immediate and unconditional release of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. " The statement concluded: "The world is watching. History is watching. No amount of judicial acrobatics or cheap intimidation can cure a fundamental lack of jurisdiction.

" The article also notes a comment from actress Yvonne Jegede describing the Nigerian government as lacking a sense of humanity, though this appears separate from the IPOB statement





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IPOB Nnamdi Kanu Nigerian Government Jurisdiction Court Of Appeal Terrorism Charges Life Imprisonment Cross-Appeal Conviction Biafra

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