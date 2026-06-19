IPOB Rejects Claims of Suspending Detained Leader Nnamdi Kanu, Says Faction Lacks Authority

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has dismissed reports of the suspension and expulsion of its detained leader Nnamdi Kanu by a faction led by Chika Edoziem, declaring the action invalid and without legal standing. The group asserts that the leadership structure which issued the declaration was dissolved by Kanu under the organization's Code of Conduct, and a new Directorate of State led by Chris Nwaogụ now holds administrative authority. IPOB emphasizes that only the Supreme Leader possesses the constitutional power to appoint, suspend, or remove principal officers, rendering any move against Kanu illegitimate. Members are directed to ignore statements from the dissolved officials, and media outlets are urged to verify sources.

The Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB ) has firmly rejected recent claims regarding the suspension and expulsion of its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu , declaring such actions legally null and void within the movement.

The separatist organization stated that a declaration issued by the faction aligned with Chika Edoziem lacks any legitimacy, stressing that those responsible have already lost recognized authority. According to a statement released on Friday by IPOB's spokesperson Emma Powerful, the officials who announced Kanu's suspension had been removed from their positions prior to making the announcement. The group explained that the leadership structure under Edoziem was dissolved by Kanu himself, acting under powers granted by IPOB's internal Code of Conduct.

A new administrative leadership, referred to as the fourth Directorate of State (DOS), has been formed under the direction of Chris Nwaogụ. IPOB asserted that because the previous administration was lawfully dissolved, all subsequent decisions, directives, or statements issued by its members are automatically invalid. The statement emphasized that no individual can derive authority from an office that no longer exists.

Under IPOB's constitutional framework, only the office of the Supreme Leader holds the power to appoint, remove, suspend, or dissolve principal officers and key administrative bodies. The group cited specific provisions in its governing documents, clarifying that these powers rest exclusively with Kanu unless he chooses to delegate them.

Consequently, any suggestion that Kanu could be suspended by Edoziem's faction was described as both unconstitutional and impossible under the organization's laws. IPOB strongly criticized the move as reckless and a direct challenge to the established leadership structure. The organization accused the dissolved officials of misconduct, abuse of office, and deliberate attempts to exceed their constitutional authority.

Instead of complying with the leadership transition and handing over responsibilities, the former officials allegedly acted in defiance of the authority that originally legitimized their positions. The group instructed its members worldwide to disregard any statements, appointments, suspensions, or directives issued by Edoziem and members of the dissolved administration. The statement declared that the third administration of the Directorate of State no longer exists, its tenure lawfully terminated and its powers extinguished.

IPOB also urged media organizations to exercise caution when reporting on the group, advising journalists to verify sources before publishing statements attributed to individuals no longer recognized as official representatives. Reaffirming loyalty to Kanu, the group confirmed that the newly established leadership remains active and fully accountable to the detained leader. IPOB warned that any member or faction attempting to challenge Kanu's authority or disrupt the organization's command structure would face disciplinary measures, including suspension or expulsion.

The statement concluded by affirming that the authority of the Supreme Leader remains supreme, unquestionable, and binding on all members





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