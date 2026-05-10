IPOB Declares Sit-at-Home on Biafra Heroes Remembrance Day

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared a sit-at-home on May 30, 2026, to mark the annual Biafra Heroes Remembrance Day. The pro-Biafra group is marking the day for the first time since their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, was convicted on terrorism charges by the Nigerian government.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), led by Nnamdi Kanu , has declared a sit-at-home on May 30, 2026, to mark the annual Biafra Heroes Remembrance Day .

The pro-Biafra group is marking the day for the first time since their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, was convicted on terrorism charges by the Nigerian government. To mark the Biafra Day, IPOB urged all state governors in the South-East and other 'Biafra states' to order the flying the Nigerian flag at half mast, as a mark of respect and honour for the fallen heroes. It also urged all the 'people of Biafra' to stay indoors on the day





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Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu Biafra Heroes Remembrance Day Nigeria-Biafra Civil War Terrorism Charges Sokoto Correctional Centre South-East Biafra States Flag At Half Mast People Of Biafra Stay Indoors

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