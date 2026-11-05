ipNX Warns Device Costs Block Nigeria Digital Inclusion

ipNX Executive Dr Olusola Teniola warns that expensive smartphones hinder Nigeria's goal to connect 25 million rural users. Stakeholders urge affordable financing, local manufacturing, and hybrid power solutions at the Rural Connectivity Summit.

Nigeria's ambition to bridge the digital divide faces a critical barrier at the consumer level. ipNX , a telecommunications firm, has warned that the prohibitive cost of smartphones and other digital access devices is undermining efforts to extend internet connectivity to millions of underserved rural residents. The company argues that merely expanding network infrastructure cannot guarantee meaningful digital inclusion if low-income Nigeria ns cannot afford the hardware required to access the internet. This concern was highlighted by Dr Olusola Teniola, the Director of Strategic Business Initiatives at ipNX Nigeria, who emphasized that device affordability is as vital as network coverage for true participation in the digital economy.

Infrastructure Alone Fails Rural Inclusion Goals

Dr Olusola Teniola raised these issues during a panel discussion at the second edition of the Rural Connectivity Summit 2.0 . The event, held in Lagos, operated under the theme "Rural Inclusion at Scale: Connecting the Next 25 Million Users for Frontier Market Growth." Teniola spoke during a session titled "From Infrastructure to Access: Building the Fibre, Towers and Technology Ecosystem for Rural Connectivity." He argued that the country must reduce its dependence on expensive imported smartphones. To achieve this, he called for the creation of an enabling environment that allows indigenous manufacturers and technology innovators to develop affordable devices suited to local market conditions. He stated that digital inclusion strategies must address the cost of access devices alongside network expansion, especially in rural communities where household purchasing power is significantly limited.

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Call For Single-Digit Naira Financing Models

Teniola also advocated for long-term, single-digit, naira-denominated financing to support indigenous telecommunications companies. He believes these financial mechanisms are essential for infrastructure operators capable of extending connectivity to commercially underserved and difficult-to-reach communities. He said the country needs financing that supports companies with a demonstrated ability to connect the last mile in very challenging environments over the next 10 years. He maintained that affordable financing would enable operators to invest in last-mile infrastructure and provide reliable connectivity to communities that might not attract sufficient commercial investment under existing funding conditions. This approach aims to lower the economic barriers that currently prevent many rural residents from joining the digital network.

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Hybrid Power And Local Tech Development Needed

Other stakeholders at the summit identified additional structural hurdles. Tony Emoekpere, the President of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), identified the high cost of powering and maintaining telecommunications infrastructure as a major obstacle. He said operators face significant challenges in sustaining network sites in remote locations due to unreliable power supply, dependence on diesel, and insecurity. Emoekpere said the real issue is power, noting that no rural connectivity site can be sustained on diesel alone. He stressed the need to explore hybrid solutions to reduce operating costs and improve the viability of infrastructure. On the technology front, Teniola cautioned against relying exclusively on satellite technology. He noted that satellite services should complement rather than displace terrestrial infrastructure. He called for deliberate government policies to encourage indigenous solutions, citing India as a model for incentivizing local talent to build for Africa.

Digital Skills And Community Engagement

The General Manager (Technical) of ICSL, Tinuade Oguntuyi, also emphasized the importance of digital education and community inclusion. She said improved network access must be accompanied by initiatives that equip rural residents with the digital skills required to utilize internet services. Without these skills, new connectivity does not translate into economic opportunity. The discussions at the summit highlighted the need for a comprehensive approach to rural digital inclusion. This approach combines affordable devices, sustainable financing, reliable power supply, supportive government policies, and investment in local technology development. As Nigeria works towards connecting an additional 25 million users, stakeholders called for stronger collaboration among the government, regulators, telecommunications operators, infrastructure providers, and technology companies. This unified effort is necessary to address the complex barriers that currently limit access to digital services for the nation's most remote populations.