IPI Nigeria Launches Global Campaign to Combat Press Freedom Violations by High-Ranking Officials

The International Press Institute Nigeria has announced a worldwide campaign targeting specific political and security figures over alleged attacks on media freedom, following a failed attempt at internal resolution.

The International Press Institute, known as IPI Nigeria , has formally declared its intention to initiate a wide-reaching global campaign aimed at holding several high-profile figures accountable for actions that have severely compromised the state of press freedom within Nigeria .

This announcement was made during the official unveiling of the Press Freedom Hub in Abuja, a strategic initiative designed to serve as a cornerstone for advocacy, policy engagement, and the continuous monitoring of media freedom issues both within Nigeria and across the broader African continent. The campaign specifically targets Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, and the former Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

These individuals were previously identified and documented in the institutes infamous Book of Infamy, a registry dedicated to listing those who have committed egregious violations against journalists or attempted to stifle the independence of the media. By bringing these names to the global stage, IPI Nigeria hopes to shed light on the systemic challenges faced by reporters who risk their safety to uncover the truth in an increasingly restrictive environment.

Providing deeper context into the timeline of these events, Musikilu Mojeed, the President of IPI Nigeria and Editor-in-Chief of Premium Times, revealed that the organization had previously exercised restraint in pursuing this international campaign. This period of hesitation was a direct result of an appeal made by Vice President Kashim Shettima during the institutes last annual conference.

The Vice President had requested a window of time to personally intervene in the disputes and facilitate a resolution that would address the grievances of the media community and ensure the protection of journalistic integrity. Out of respect for the Vice Presidents office and a genuine desire for a diplomatic resolution, IPI Nigeria agreed to suspend its broader escalation efforts to allow room for corrective actions and sincere dialogue.

However, Mojeed expressed profound disappointment during the Abuja event, noting that the expected interventions never materialized. He lamented that the concerns which led to the inclusion of the governors and the former police chief in the Book of Infamy remain entirely unaddressed and, in some cases, have continued to persist without any signs of improvement.

Consequently, IPI Nigeria has decided that diplomatic patience has reached its limit and is now escalating its efforts to an international level. The relaunch of the campaign represents a firm stance against impunity, with Mojeed emphasizing that silence in the face of persistent violations is no longer a viable option for an organization dedicated to the truth.

The goal of this global movement is to ensure that those who use their positions of power to intimidate, harass, or silence members of the press are held accountable through international scrutiny and pressure. The Press Freedom Hub will play a pivotal role in this process, acting as a nerve center for gathering evidence, coordinating with international human rights organizations, and lobbying for policy changes that will safeguard the constitutional right to freedom of expression.

The organization maintains that until corrective steps are taken and justice is served for the affected journalists, the campaign will continue to target those listed in the Book of Infamy to ensure that the world is aware of the struggle for media independence in Nigeria. The significance of this move was further highlighted by media development expert Amina Salihu, who lauded the establishment of the Press Freedom Hub as a critical and timely intervention for the survival of democracy in Nigeria.

Salihu argued that a free and independent press is not merely a luxury but is fundamentally central to the essence of democratic governance. She described journalism as the essential backbone of any functioning democracy, providing the necessary oversight to hold public officials accountable and ensuring that citizens have access to unbiased information.

According to Salihu, the press serves as the vital information infrastructure that a healthy democracy requires to thrive; without it, the pillars of transparency and accountability crumble, leaving the government unchecked and the public uninformed. By fighting for the rights of journalists, IPI Nigeria is not only defending a profession but is actively protecting the democratic fabric of the nation, ensuring that the voices of the people are not drowned out by the dictates of those in power





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