The International Press Centre and Nigeria Union of Journalists have called on journalists to prioritise fact-checking, accountability and citizen-centred reporting ahead of the 2027 general elections. The call was made at an interface in Abuja under the EU-SDGN III programme.

Journalists have been urged to prioritise fact-checking, accountability and citizen-centred reporting ahead of the 2027 general elections to strengthen democratic participation and public confidence in the electoral process.

The call was made by the International Press Centre and the Nigeria Union of Journalists at an interface held in Abuja on Thursday. The engagement was organised under Component 4 (Support to Media) of the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN III) Programme. It brought together journalists, editors and publishers to examine professional and democratic accountability journalism before the next general elections.

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Changing Approach To Electoral Reporting

In his welcome remarks, IPC Executive Director Dr. Lanre Arogundade said the approach to electoral reporting must change as Nigeria prepares for another general election. He stressed the need for credible, balanced, inclusive and public-interest journalism. Arogundade, who was represented by Mrs Melody Akinjiyan, said elections should not be reduced to political parties, candidates, campaigns, rallies and the announcement of results. He said they should also reflect citizens aspirations, concerns and expectations of leadership.

He challenged journalists to scrutinise political promises, monitor the performance of elected officials, amplify citizens voices and provide voters with credible information to make informed decisions. He also called for conflict-sensitive, balanced and inclusive reporting. According to him, electoral reporting should give adequate attention to critical issues such as the economy, education, healthcare, security, employment and infrastructure. He said women, young people and persons with disabilities must not be excluded from democratic discourse.

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Arogundade warned that sensationalism, unverified claims, inflammatory rhetoric and the unchecked spread of misinformation and disinformation could undermine public confidence, deepen divisions and weaken democratic institutions. He urged media organisations to strengthen their verification capacity. He also said the media must resist the pressure to prioritise speed over accuracy, particularly when reporting politically sensitive issues. He maintained that fact-checking and verification must become integral to responsible electoral journalism rather than optional additions to news reporting.

The IPC Executive Director further stressed the need to protect the safety and professional independence of journalists. He said media practitioners must be able to perform their legitimate duties without intimidation, harassment or unlawful interference. In her goodwill message, NUJ FCT Council Chairman Comrade Grace Ike said democracy could not thrive where citizens were misinformed. She said accountability would remain elusive if journalists merely reported events without interrogating political promises, policies and performance.

Urging Journalists On Accountability Reporting

Ike urged journalists to move beyond reporting political rallies, defections and press statements to issues affecting the daily lives of Nigerians. She listed insecurity, unemployment, education, healthcare and the rising cost of living as issues that deserve sustained attention. She challenged reporters to examine whether candidates were offering practical solutions to the country s challenges or merely making political promises without clear implementation plans. She described accountability reporting as putting citizens at the centre of electoral conversations.

The NUJ chairman called on media practitioners to resist being used as instruments of propaganda and to ensure balanced, fair and courageous reporting. She identified misinformation, disinformation, hate speech, online manipulation, declining public trust and threats to journalists safety as major challenges ahead of the 2027 elections. She stressed that verification must come before speed and that accuracy must take precedence over sensationalism.

She reaffirmed the council s commitment to promoting ethical journalism, strengthening members professional capacity, defending press freedom and ensuring the safety and dignity of journalists. Ike further urged journalists to give greater visibility to women, young people, persons with disabilities and ordinary citizens whose concerns are often overlooked in political reporting.

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In a presentation on citizens priority concerns, Dr. Sarah Gambo of the University of Abuja identified food security, transportation, unemployment, youth empowerment, poverty alleviation and social welfare as issues requiring sustained media attention. She also listed access to loans, freedom of expression, restructuring, technology and inclusion. Gambo urged journalists to document electoral challenges, including voter registration barriers, vote-buying, intimidation and electoral violence.

Emphasising Importance Of Fact Checking

She called for greater attention to persons with disabilities, particularly measures to ensure their access to polling units and participation in elections. Also speaking, researcher and information disorder analyst Mr Ahmad Aluko emphasised the importance of fact-checking in preventing rumours from escalating tensions during elections. He warned that publishing unverified information could damage the credibility of journalists and media organisations. Aluko urged practitioners to establish the authenticity of claims before dissemination.

He trained participants on media obligations, professional commitment and the integration of fact-checking into democratic and accountability reporting. Participants also raised concerns about journalists safety. One contributor recounted an incident involving an election official allegedly pressured to alter results and subsequently threatened. The speaker advised journalists to remain vigilant, exercise caution and avoid unnecessary confrontations when covering volatile electoral situations.

The interface provided an opportunity for participants to examine the evolving electoral information environment and the need for stronger professional commitment and accountability in discharging their responsibilities. At the end of the engagement, participants pledged to promote factual, balanced, inclusive and issue-based reporting, amplify citizens concerns and hold political actors accountable ahead of the elections. The IPC expressed appreciation to the NUJ FCT Council, led by Ike, and the resource persons for their contributions.

It also acknowledged the European Union for funding support under the EU-SDGN III Programme.