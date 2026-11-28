The Inter-Party Advisory Council advises Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke to prioritize merit and integrity when forming his second-term cabinet, emphasizing competence over political compensation.

Members of the state chapter of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, known as IPAC, delivered a direct message to Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke on Saturday regarding the formation of his new executive team. The advisory body emphasized that the composition of the Governor's second-term cabinet must be strictly determined by merit, professional integrity, and demonstrated competence. The council explicitly rejected the practice of using ministerial positions as political compensation for allies or supporters.

Merit Over Political Compensation

Dr Tosin Odeyemi, speaking on behalf of the IPAC, congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke on his re-election, describing the victory as a clear expression of confidence from the electorate in his performance during the first term. The council noted that this mandate serves as a directive for consolidation and improvement. They argued that effective governance and the delivery of impactful democratic dividends are only possible if political appointees possess the specific capability to drive the administration's vision through experience and expertise rather than party loyalty.

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Reducing Governance Costs

Alongside personnel recommendations, IPAC advised Governor Ademola Adeleke to reduce the overall number of political aides within the state government structure. The organization stressed that cutting the headcount of aides is a necessary step for sound financial management and reducing the high cost of governance. The council further urged that any financial resources saved from these reductions should be strategically redirected toward critical sectors, specifically including road construction, school infrastructure, hospital upgrades, and job creation initiatives.

Accountability and Project Monitoring

The advisory group called for the implementation of robust monitoring and evaluation mechanisms for all government projects to ensure quality delivery and guarantee value for money. IPAC stated firmly that no development project should be left abandoned or poorly executed. They emphasized that the government must feel the pulse of citizens before siting projects, ensuring that development is demand-driven rather than imposed. When local communities are consulted, they are more likely to own the project and protect it from vandalism or neglect.

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Addressing Teacher and Health Worker Shortages

IPAC underscored the urgent need for massive recruitment of teachers and health workers to address severe shortages in public schools and healthcare centers across Osun State. The council highlighted that classrooms are currently overstretched and health centers remain understaffed, creating a crisis that the second term must decisively address. They demanded that Governor Ademola Adeleke prioritize these recruitments to strengthen primary healthcare delivery and improve the overall educational landscape.

Competence Drives Implementation

Dr Tosin Odeyemi cautioned the Governor against appointing individuals who lack the necessary skills to manage specific portfolios. The statement insisted that commissioners must understand their roles deeply enough to initiate policies, drive implementation, and be held accountable for tangible results. IPAC stressed that the Governor must put round pegs in round holes, ensuring that every appointee has the character and experience required to succeed.