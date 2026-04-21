Interpol Extradites Wanted Lagos Businessman Over Murder and Destruction Allegations

After months of international tracking, a prominent Lagos businessman has been extradited from Benin Republic to Nigeria to face charges of murder and property destruction.

The Nigeria Police Force, in a landmark operation supported by the International Criminal Police Organization, has successfully secured the arrest and extradition of Ahmed Akanbi , a 38-year-old businessman who had been a fugitive from justice. Following a prolonged international manhunt, Akanbi was apprehended on April 15, 2026, at a hotel located in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2 Command, Lagos, Moshood Jimoh, officially announced the handover of the suspect during a press briefing held at the command headquarters this Monday. Akanbi had been declared wanted by the Nigerian authorities over his alleged role in a series of violent crimes, including multiple homicides and widespread property destruction, which terrorized various parts of Lagos State for several years. During the briefing, AIG Jimoh provided a detailed account of the events that led to this capture. The case against Akanbi was reinvigorated after a high-level petition was submitted to the Inspector-General of Police, which prompted a renewed and discreet investigation into lethal incidents within the Ojomu area. Preliminary evidence suggests that several accomplices, who had already been taken into custody by the police, provided detailed confessions naming Akanbi as the primary financier and mastermind behind the orchestrated attacks. Notable among the tragedies attributed to his command were the murders of Sheriff Ishola on April 18, 2023, and Prince Ademola Akinloye on August 26, 2024. Both individuals were victims of premeditated violence within the Eti-Osa axis. Law enforcement officials emphasized that previous investigations conducted by various Commissioners of Police had established a solid foundation of evidence, which was bolstered significantly by the recent recovery of travel documents, mobile devices, and a luxury vehicle found in the possession of the suspect upon his arrest. The operation was hailed as a testament to the efficacy of international police collaboration. Commissioner of Police for INTERPOL, Fidelis Ogarabe, detailed how intelligence-sharing networks between Nigerian authorities and their counterparts in the Benin Republic proved pivotal in tracking Akanbi as he moved across international borders. Beyond the immediate legal implications, the police leadership has sent a stern message regarding the preservation of public order and the rule of law. AIG Jimoh explicitly cautioned the public against the politicization of the ongoing criminal proceedings, reiterating that the force is strictly adhering to due process to ensure that justice is served regardless of the suspect's social or financial status. Furthermore, the command has launched a call to action for any remaining victims of Akanbi’s alleged criminal enterprise to come forward with their reports. Authorities have guaranteed complete confidentiality and protection for any individuals who may have suffered from financial extortion, property damage, or physical harm at the hands of the suspect, noting that such criminal activities are a severe detriment to the national economy and the growth of local enterprise





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