International Energy Insurance (IEI) Plc Announces N17.5 Billion Public Offer

IEI Plc, a Norrenberger company, has launched a N17.5 billion public offer, aiming to strengthen its position in the insurance industry and enhance its underwriting capabilities. The offer opens on May 20, 2026, and closes on June 11, 2026.

International Energy Insurance (IEI) Plc, a Norrenberger company, has announced the commencement of its N17,500,000,000.00 Public Offer , which opens today May 20, 2026, and closes on June 11, 2026.

This offer follows a formal signing ceremony held on May 11, 2026, at the 9th Floor, FF Millennium Tower, Lagos, signaling a significant milestone in the company’s recapitalization journey and long-term growth plans. Under the terms of the offer, the company is making available 5,468,750,000 Ordinary Shares of 50 Kobo each at a price of N3.20 per share.

This initiative is designed to strengthen IEI’s position within the insurance industry and enhance its capacity to deliver specialized services as a leading general insurance provider. The capital injection will provide the necessary resources to expand the company’s underwriting capabilities and improve its competitive edge in the Nigerian financial services sector. The transaction is being guided by CardinalStone Partners as the Lead Issuing House, with Anchoria Advisory Services, Norrenberger Advisory, and Vetiva Advisory Services Limited serving as Joint Issuing Houses.

This collaborative effort demonstrates the market’s confidence in IEI’s revitalized business model and its commitment to creating long-term value for its shareholders. The professional parties involved bring extensive expertise to ensure the success of this offer and its alignment with regulatory standards. The public offer provides institutional and retail investors with an opportunity to participate in IEI Plc’s next phase of growth, as the Norrenberger company strengthens its capital base and expands its capacity within the insurance sector.

As the company moves into this new phase, it remains focused on operational excellence and digital transformation to better serve its growing clientele. Interested investors are encouraged to participate in this offer during the specified window to be a part of the growth story as it continues to expand its footprint. For more information on the Public Offer and subscription process, interested investors are encouraged to visit www.ieiplcng.com/publicoffer or contact any of the Issuing Houses or their licensed stockbroker.

International Energy Insurance (IEI Plc) is an NGX-listed general insurance company, offering specialized underwriting solutions, in property & casualty, and related risks alongside a wide range of general insurance products. Established in 1969 and headquartered in Lagos, IEI Plc operates as a subsidiary of Norrenberger Financial Group.

Regulated by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) under the Nigeria Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025, and distributes its products exclusively through licensed brokers, targeting three distinct client segments: large corporations, public sector entities, and private individuals. SRVGRID Limited Delivers High-Capacity Solar Solutions for Nigeria’s Commercial and Industrial SectorsInfinix NOTE 60 SERIES Garners Red Dot and iF Awards, Redefining Premium Smartphone Desig





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International Energy Insurance (IEI) Plc Norrenberger Public Offer N17.5 Billion Capital Injection Underwriting Capabilities Insurance Industry General Insurance Provider Lead Issuing House Joint Issuing Houses Collaborative Effort Regulatory Standards Growth Story Expansion Footprint Operational Excellence Digital Transformation Licensed Brokers Large Corporations Public Sector Entities Private Individuals SRVGRID Limited Infinix NOTE 60 SERIES Red Dot Award If Award

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