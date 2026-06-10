International Breweries Unveils FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad with Four Leading Brands

International Breweries Plc has unveiled its FIFA World Cup 2026 squad featuring four leading brands: Budweiser, Trophy Lager, Hero Lager, and Flying Fish. The brands will bring Nigerians closer to the excitement of the world's biggest football tournament.

International Breweries Plc , part of AB InBev, has unveiled its FIFA World Cup 2026 squad featuring four leading brands: Budweiser , Trophy Lager , Hero Lager , and Flying Fish .

The brands will bring Nigerians closer to the excitement of the world's biggest football tournament, featuring 48 teams across Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Led by Budweiser, the Official Beer Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup since 1986, the squad will deliver a season of football excitement through consumer promotions, immersive viewing experiences, and rewarding engagements designed to unite fans across the country. Each brand will play a unique role in amplifying the FIFA World Cup 2026 experience.

Budweiser will bring fans closer to the global spectacle, while Trophy Lager will bring a vibrant and refreshing twist to match day occasions. Hero Lager will create fun and social moments for consumers, and Flying Fish will offer a unique experience. Throughout the tournament period, consumers will have the opportunity to participate in exciting promotions for a chance to win a range of prizes, while also enjoying electrifying match-viewing experiences at selected bars, outlets, and fan locations across Nigeria.

The brands will create memorable moments that bring football fans together to celebrate every goal, every victory, and every unforgettable World Cup moment. Fans can look forward to a packed calendar of activities, promotions, and viewing experiences across multiple cities and locations nationwide, ensuring that no matter where they are, they can be part of the FIFA World Cup 2026 excitement.

International Breweries Plc is a proud part of Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), the world's largest brewer with over 500 brands. As part of a global family, International Breweries has a dream of bringing people together for a Future with More Cheers - building great brands that stand the test of time using the finest natural ingredients





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FIFA World Cup 2026 International Breweries Plc Budweiser Trophy Lager Hero Lager Flying Fish

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FIFA Confirms Somali Referee Omar Artan Will Miss 2026 World CupFIFA has confirmed that Somali referee Omar Artan will miss the 2026 World Cup after being denied entry into the United States.

Read more »

Rising Stars: Young Talents Set to Shine at the 2026 FIFA World CupAn in-depth look at the emerging players poised to breakout at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, from teenage sensations to young prospects making their mark on the international stage. Features include Amadou Diomande, Mexican attacking midfielders, Swiss versatile midfielders, Dutch forwards, Argentine playmakers, Moroccan U-20 stars, Australian keepers, Bosnian penalty heroes, Turkish playmakers, and Mexican goal-scorers.

Read more »

Most Populous Nations Yet to Make FIFA World Cup DebutAn analysis of the most populous countries that have never qualified for the FIFA World Cup, highlighting the challenges and factors preventing their participation despite large fan bases.

Read more »

FIFA President Infantino faces media scrutiny over World Cup ticket prices and immigration issuesFIFA President Gianni Infantino is set to address the media ahead of the World Cup, facing tough questions about high ticket prices and an immigration crackdown that has barred a top Somali referee, fans, and officials from entering co-host United States. The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 teams and hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico, faces concerns over US immigration policies under Donald Trump affecting participants. Somali referee Omar Artan, who was denied entry despite having proper documentation, shares his experience of being detained at Miami airport and sent back, dashing his dream of becoming the first Somali to officiate at a World Cup.

Read more »