Internal Crisis Erupts in Nigerian Medical Association Over Presidential Election

The Nigerian Medical Association faces a brewing crisis centered on allegations of interference in its upcoming presidential election, sparking concerns about fairness and transparency. The disqualification of a prominent candidate has intensified the dispute, raising questions about the electoral process and the integrity of the association's leadership.

The Nigerian Medical Association ( NMA ) is grappling with a brewing internal crisis surrounding its upcoming presidential election , according to reports. The controversy stems from allegations of interference in the electoral process by influential figures within the National Officers' Committee (NOC).

Ezoke Epoke, the chairperson of the association in Cross River State, voiced these concerns during a press briefing in Calabar on Thursday, highlighting concerns about the credibility of the election. This situation unfolds against a backdrop of existing challenges, including a severe shortage of healthcare professionals due to brain drain, ongoing industrial disputes within the medical sector, and inconsistent government policies that have had a negative impact on the health sector. \The core of the dispute revolves around the disqualification of Ofem Enang, a prominent presidential contender. Mr. Enang, a former second vice president and state chairperson, was reportedly barred from running for the NMA's top leadership position. This decision has sparked significant backlash from members and stakeholders across the country. According to Epoke, the disqualification is perceived as unconstitutional, potentially sowing discord and division within the association. He warned that this action could erode confidence in the electoral process, and he criticised the decision as biased and illogical, claiming that it threatens the democratic principles that govern the NMA's elections. The NMA’s constitution explicitly details eligibility and nomination procedures, and Epoke argues that it does not grant the NOC the authority to disqualify candidates under any circumstances. He further pointed out that administrative requirements, such as multiple curriculum vitae and passport photographs, cannot supersede the constitutional guidelines for contesting elective positions. The election is scheduled to take place in Kano during the Annual Delegates Meeting from April 26 to May 3, 2026.\Adding to the gravity of the situation, Mr. Enang himself has condemned his disqualification as arbitrary. He alleges that it was motivated by vested interests aiming to undermine a fair and open electoral process. Enang claims his nomination was properly submitted and acknowledged, but he was later listed among the disqualified candidates due to allegedly incomplete documentation, a decision he disputes. He cautioned that if internal dispute-resolution channels fail, legal recourse may be pursued to challenge the decision and seek redress. Furthermore, Enang highlighted that the presidency is geographically zoned to the South-south region. Denying his candidacy, he believes, disenfranchises Cross River State and sets a detrimental precedent for future elections. Epoke called on past presidents and senior members of the medical profession to intervene and restore integrity to the process, warning that continued interference could fragment the association along political and regional lines. He emphasized that resolving this crisis is crucial to maintain the NMA's national influence and address the urgent issues facing the healthcare sector. Enang demanded an immediate reversal of the disqualification and reinstatement of his candidacy, urging strict adherence to electoral provisions





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Nigerian Medical Association NMA Presidential Election Electoral Crisis Ofem Enang

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