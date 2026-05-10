Internal Conflicts in Nigerian Political Parties

The text discusses internal conflicts and splits within political parties in Nigeria. It highlights the division between factions and the acrimonious divorce proceedings between members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) party.

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I was informed about the division and disintegration of the Senator David Mark-led faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the increasingly acrimonious divorce proceedings that are taking place between the Atikulators, within their ranks on the one hand, and the Obidients and Kwakwansians that have chosen to pack their bags and walk out on the other. – To make matters worse, I also gather that a young man by the name of Nafiu Bala has what is left of Mark’s faction of the ADC by the balls and has them tied down in court.

This is because we had seen all of this coming right from the start and we said so





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Nigeria Political Parties Internal Conflicts Divisions Divorce Proceedings

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