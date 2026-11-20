Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo announces $70m passport facility and 8.3-petabyte data center for Nigeria Immigration Service under Tinubu administration. Read more.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, revealed that the Tinubu administration transformed the Nigeria Immigration Service from a zero-data centre into an 8.3-petabyte facility in less than three years.

Mr Tunji-Ojo made these remarks on Friday at the NIS headquarters, highlighting infrastructure and technological projects executed under the Tinubu administration to strengthen border security.

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Tech Infrastructure Modernization

The minister stated that the transformation included the completion and equipping of the E-SERBAC building, marking a significant leap in digital capacity for the agency.

Mr Tunji-Ojo emphasized that the service now operates an 8.3-petabyte, artificial intelligence-driven data centre, which he described as one of the largest and best-equipped facilities in Nigeria's public and private sectors.

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He questioned how the agency could have been entrusted with the personal data of more than 200 million Nigerians without such dedicated infrastructure prior to this administration.

Passport Production Milestone

All passport booklets are now produced in Nigeria at the Immigration Service, eliminating reliance on foreign processing for these critical documents.

The minister commended Contech, the private partner in the passport personalisation centre project, which he said was worth more than $70 million and delivered without government funding.

Security and Border Control

Nigeria waited for 20 years to deploy the Advance Passenger Information (API) and Passenger Name Record (PNR) systems, which allow security agencies to obtain passenger information before arrival.

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The minister said the systems are now operational, helping agencies identify persons of interest, with several people already arrested through pre-arrival profiling in collaboration with the NIA.

NIS can now monitor Nigeria's 4,024-kilometre land borders from its Command and Control Centre, the first of its kind in the agency's history.