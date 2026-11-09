Inter Lagos Secures Draw With Ikorodu City in Dramatic NPFL Derby

Akinwande Oriyomi scores stoppage-time penalty to rescue Inter Lagos from defeat against Ikorodu City in a thrilling Nigeria Premier Football League match.

A dramatic second-half comeback culminated in a 2-2 draw between Ikorodu City and Inter Lagos during Matchday 12 of the Nigeria Premier Football League ( NPFL). The high-stakes Lagos derby took place at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan, providing fans with an intense display of local rivalry and competitive football. The match concluded with a final score that reflected the back-and-forth nature of the contest, ending in a split of the points.

Akinwande Oriyomi Rescue Goal

The decisive moment of the encounter arrived in the dying seconds of regulation time. Akinwande Oriyomi scored a stoppage-time penalty to rescue a single point for Inter Lagos, preventing a loss for the visiting side. This late intervention ensured that the final result would be a draw rather than a victory for Ikorodu City, highlighting the fragility of leads in top-tier Nigerian football. The goal served as the ultimate punctuation mark to a match defined by momentum shifts and defensive lapses from both camps.

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Olusanjo Olutayo Tactical Critique

Inter Lagos head coach Olusanjo Olutayo expressed mixed emotions following the match, praising the spirit of his squad while criticizing their defensive concentration. He stated that his side nearly threw the game away after losing focus during the second half of play. Olutayo noted that his team invited unnecessary pressure from Ikorodu City, creating situations where the opponents could penetrate dangerous areas of the pitch. This lack of discipline directly resulted in the conceding of two controversial or critical penalties, which significantly altered the trajectory of the derby.

Despite the tactical shortcomings, Olutayo emphasized the resilience shown by his players. He articulated a clear vision for his squad, aiming to build a team that demands maximum intensity and earns the pride of the fanbase. While he expressed satisfaction with the overall performance and character displayed, he remained dissatisfied with the ultimate outcome, suggesting that the result did not fully reflect the standards he requires from his players. His comments underscored a management style focused on continuous improvement and high-level execution.

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Ikorodu City Assistant Coach Reaction

On the opposing bench, Ikorodu City assistant coach Wellington Egor managed the team in the absence of head coach Bright Ozebagbe, who is currently on international duty with the Olympic Eagles. Egor admitted to feeling disappointed with the result, citing a lack of concentration towards the end of the game as the primary reason for their dropped points. He acknowledged that while they failed to secure all three points, accepting the single point was necessary to manage their league campaign effectively. His candid assessment highlighted the challenges of maintaining focus during high-pressure derby matches.

Egor's comments reflected the broader sentiment that both teams had moments of brilliance marred by lapses in judgment. The absence of Ozebagbe added a layer of complexity to the Ikorodu City tactical setup, requiring Egor to make in-game decisions on the fly. Despite the frustration of a draw, the assistant coach remained focused on the broader objectives of the season, viewing the point as a manageable outcome in a long league campaign. His leadership ensured that the team remained composed after a disappointing late equalizer.

Upcoming NPFL Fixtures

Both clubs will return to competitive action on Sunday, November 15, as the Nigeria Premier Football League enters Matchday 13. Ikorodu City will travel away from home to face Enyimba, a challenging fixture that tests their ability to perform under pressure on the road. This away game serves as an immediate opportunity for Wellington Egor and his squad to rebuild momentum and address the defensive issues exposed during the derby.

Simultaneously, Inter Lagos will host Abia Warriors at home, looking to leverage the confidence from their hard-fought draw against a tough local rival. Olusanjo Olutayo's side will aim to correct the concentration errors that led to their penalties, seeking a more dominant performance against the Warriors. These upcoming matches mark the next critical steps for both teams as they navigate the middle stages of the NPFL season.

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The draw between Ikorodu City and Inter Lagos serves as a reminder of the competitive balance in Lagos-based football. With both teams showing flashes of high-quality play mixed with defensive vulnerabilities, the coming weeks will be crucial for establishing consistency. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see how these sides adjust their strategies in the face of imminent challenges.

As the season progresses, the points tally will remain tight, with every match carrying significant weight for the final standings. The performances of key figures like Akinwande Oriyomi and the tactical acumen of coaches like Olutayo and Egor will likely dictate the fortunes of their respective clubs. The NPFL continues to deliver high drama, and this derby was no exception, providing a compelling narrative for the remainder of the campaign.