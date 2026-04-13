Intensifying Regulation: Nigeria's Imperative for a Thriving Mining Sector

Nigeria's burgeoning mining sector presents a significant opportunity for economic growth and diversification, but it also faces challenges including illegal mining, insecurity, and corruption. This article explores the urgent need for strengthened regulation, enforcement, and inclusive policies to transform the sector into a sustainable engine of national development.

Nigeria faces a critical juncture regarding its booming mining sector. The stakes are undeniably high. The nation must act decisively to avoid losing revenue, sovereignty, and the trust of its citizens. The choice is clear: either the mining sector continues as a fragmented, conflict-ridden zone exploited by criminal networks, or it evolves into a well-regulated engine for national development. This hinges on the strength of regulatory institutions, consistent enforcement, and inclusive policies.

Nigeria possesses a vast wealth of over 44 commercially viable minerals, including gold, lithium, and zinc, estimated at over $700 billion. This presents a strategic opportunity to diversify away from oil dependence, increase revenue, and generate widespread employment, especially as the global economy shifts toward energy transition minerals. However, despite this immense potential, the sector currently underperforms, contributing less than 2% to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product as of early 2025.

Adding to the urgency, the mining landscape has become a hotbed of insecurity, criminal activity, and socio-economic disruption, particularly in mineral-rich regions. Illegal mining, often controlled by armed groups and criminal syndicates, has entrenched itself as a parallel economy in states like Zamfara, Katsina, Niger, Nasarawa, Kebbi, Adamawa, Plateau, and parts of the Federal Capital Territory. These actors exploit weak regulatory enforcement, flawed licensing systems, and local vulnerabilities to extract resources with impunity, resulting in economic sabotage, environmental degradation, and violent conflict.

Reports and field observations indicate that these illicit operations are part of complex networks involving complicit elites, foreign collaborators, and informal financiers. This web deprives Nigeria of legitimate revenue, exacerbates insecurity, and weakens governance at both local and national levels. The Federal Government, under the leadership of the Minister of Solid Minerals, Mr. Dele Alake, has initiated reforms to address these challenges. These reforms include the establishment of 388 mineral buying centers in 2024 to formalize transactions, improve traceability, and curb illegal trade.

While these measures are welcome, significant structural challenges remain. These challenges include weak enforcement in remote areas, corruption that undermines regulation, and poor coordination among agencies. Inadequate data systems further hinder effective monitoring, and many artisanal miners operate outside legal frameworks due to poverty and bureaucratic hurdles. Furthermore, the deployment of Mining Marshals, a specialized unit from the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), represents a significant escalation in enforcement efforts. By late 2025, the unit had reportedly sealed over 640 illegal mining locations, arrested more than 350 suspects, and initiated prosecutions for over 150 individuals. This action underscores the scale of the challenge.

Enforcement, while necessary, is not enough on its own. A robust regulatory architecture that ensures transparency, accountability, and inclusivity across the mining value chain is essential. The Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office (NMCO) plays a crucial role in this process. As the statutory body responsible for administering and managing mining titles, the NMCO has made notable progress in digitizing licensing, improving cadastral mapping, and enhancing investor confidence. Its electronic Mining Cadastre System (eMC+) has improved efficiency and reduced bureaucratic bottlenecks in the issuance and renewal of mining licenses.

However, the successful transformation of the mining sector requires a holistic approach that goes beyond enforcement and licensing. It demands addressing the root causes of illegal mining, which include poverty, lack of alternative livelihoods, and weak governance at the local level. Strengthening community engagement, promoting responsible mining practices, and investing in artisanal miners are critical steps to achieving sustainable development in the sector. Furthermore, fostering greater collaboration between government agencies, private sector actors, and civil society organizations is vital for effective regulation and oversight.

The government must also intensify its efforts to combat corruption, improve transparency, and hold perpetrators of illegal mining accountable. Only through comprehensive and coordinated action can Nigeria unlock the full potential of its mining sector and ensure that it contributes to the nation's economic prosperity and social well-being.





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