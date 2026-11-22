Integral University awarded 6,300 degrees and 295 medals at its 18th Convocation. Nigeria's High Commissioner and university leadership spoke on education and integrity.

Integral University celebrated its 18th Convocation on Saturday, honoring 295 meritorious students with medals and awarding 6,300 degrees and diplomas to graduating cohorts. The ceremony marked a significant milestone for the institution, recognizing the academic excellence of its diverse student body, which currently includes more than 300 Nigeria n students enrolled across various programs.

Nigeria High Commissioner Addresses Graduates

Saidu Dahiru Muhammad, Nigeria's High Commissioner to India, attended the ceremony as the Guest of Honor, delivering a message that emphasized the importance of ethical leadership and global cooperation. Muhammad commended Integral University for its sustained contributions to education, research, and innovation, while highlighting the growing strategic ties between Nigeria and India in the sectors of technology, trade, and education.

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He urged the graduating students to uphold integrity and use their knowledge for the welfare of society and their respective countries. Addressing the assembly, Muhammad stressed that the skills acquired during their studies should be leveraged to benefit both their home nations and the global community at large.

Leadership Highlights Academic Achievements

Padma Shri Dr. Dinesh Singh, Chancellor of K.R. Mangalam University and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Delhi, served as the Chief Guest at the event. Singh described the convocation as the beginning of a new journey for the graduates, reminding them to remember their alma mater and the values it has imparted as they contribute meaningfully to society and national progress.

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Chancellor Prof. Syed Waseem Akhtar congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to pursue their goals with dedication and hard work. The Pro-Chancellor, Dr. Syed Nadeem Akhtar, also commended the students for their achievements and wished them success in their future careers, reinforcing the institution's commitment to nurturing professional excellence.

Breakdown of Degrees and Medals Awarded

The institution announced a comprehensive list of academic awards, comprising 193 PhD degrees, 1,365 postgraduate degrees, 3,055 undergraduate degrees, and 186 diplomas. Additionally, 1,354 postgraduate degrees and 147 undergraduate degrees were awarded through online education and online programs, reflecting the university's expanding digital learning infrastructure.

In total, 295 medals were presented for academic excellence, including honors for university toppers, faculty-wise distinctions, and program-wise awards. Students enrolled in online education programs received 37 medals, acknowledging their dedication to remote learning. The university also recognized eight students who won eight medals, comprising four gold and four silver awards, for their outstanding academic performances.

Doctorate Honored and Annual Report Presented

A major highlight of the ceremony was the conferment of the degree of Doctor of Literature (Honoris Causa) on Dr. M.L.B. Bhatt, Director of the Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute and Hospital in Lucknow. This honor was bestowed in recognition of his significant contributions to the healthcare sector and his impact on medical services.

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Vice-Chancellor Prof. Furqan Qamar presented the university's annual report, highlighting achievements in education, research, innovation, industry collaboration, sports, and national and international rankings. The convocation also featured the launch of the university's convocation magazine, the signing of degree award scrolls, the administration of the graduates' oath, and the formal presentation of medals to outstanding students.