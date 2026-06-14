Insurgents Attack Borno School, Killing One and Burning Classrooms

Suspected Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters struck the Kautikari community in Chibok, Borno State, killing a resident and setting fire to a junior secondary school block, part of a broader pattern of attacks on education in Nigeria's North‑East.

A suspected joint Boko Haram and ISWAP assault on the Kautikari community in the Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State resulted in one fatality and the destruction of a junior secondary school block.

The attack took place on Saturday evening, roughly twenty kilometres from the town of Chibok, and was repelled by police and security forces after the insurgents set fire to a structure that housed five classrooms and an administrative office. Police spokesperson Nahum Daso confirmed that a 50‑year‑old resident was killed in the clash and that the perpetrators fled the scene once the security operatives engaged them.

Education Secretary Malah Kyari of the Chibok local government corroborated the police report, describing the damaged building as part of Kautikari Junior Secondary School and emphasizing the trauma caused to both pupils and teachers who witnessed the blaze. The incident comes amid a series of violent disruptions targeting educational facilities in Borno State, a pattern that continues to undermine the region's efforts to restore normalcy as the farming season begins.

Just weeks earlier, on 15 May, suspected Boko Haram fighters abducted an undetermined number of students and teachers from Mussa‑Biri Primary School and Junior Day Secondary School in the neighbouring Askira‑Uba Local Government Area. The abductions sparked a protest organised by the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) in Maiduguri, where union National Publicity Secretary Yusuf Ibn‑Tom demanded a safer learning environment and called on federal and state authorities to intensify rescue and protective operations.

The state government, represented by Governor Babagana Zulum's Chief of Staff Mustapha Malumbe, pledged to bolster security measures around schools and surrounding communities, underscoring the administration's commitment to safeguarding education against insurgent threats. Despite sustained military campaigns aimed at degrading the operational capacity of Boko Haram and its ISWAP offshoot, attacks on schools remain a persistent feature of the insurgency in Nigeria's North‑East.

The repeated targeting of educational institutions not only deprives children of their right to learn but also fuels broader socio‑economic instability, as families are forced to abandon agricultural activities and migrate in search of safety. Analysts warn that without a comprehensive strategy that couples robust security deployments with community‑based resilience programmes, the cycle of violence is likely to continue, jeopardising the region's long‑term development prospects.

The Kautikari attack, therefore, serves as a stark reminder of the fragile security landscape in Borno State and the urgent need for coordinated action to protect the most vulnerable - the children and educators who represent the future of the nation





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Boko Haram ISWAP Borno State School Attacks Education Security

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