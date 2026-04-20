Inspector-General of Police Initiates Strategic Overhaul of Police Monitoring Unit to Enhance Accountability

The Nigeria Police Force has launched a comprehensive restructuring of its Monitoring Unit to boost operational efficiency and internal discipline, appointing DCP Aliyu Abubakar to lead the charge.

In a bold move aimed at modernizing the internal structures of the Nigeria Police Force , Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Rilwan Disu has officially sanctioned a comprehensive restructuring of the Police Monitoring Unit.

This initiative serves as a cornerstone of the broader institutional reforms currently sweeping through the force, with the explicit goal of bolstering operational efficiency, strengthening internal oversight mechanisms, and instilling a renewed culture of discipline across all ranks. By realigning the unit with its foundational mandate, the leadership seeks to transform this vital department into a robust instrument of accountability, ensuring that every command and formation adheres to the highest standards of professional conduct and public service. The reorganization represents a strategic pivot toward proactive governance, moving away from reactive measures to a more systematic approach to oversight that emphasizes intelligence-led inspections and real-time monitoring of personnel actions. According to an official statement released by Deputy Commissioner of Police Anthony Okon Placid, the restructuring process involves a complete streamlining of the unit’s operational framework. This new structure integrates essential investigative and monitoring functions, allowing the department to function with greater agility and precision. The unit is now tasked with maintaining a vigilant watch over police activities nationwide, identifying operational deficiencies before they escalate, and enforcing strict compliance with the Force’s reform agenda. This transition is expected to foster a more transparent relationship between the police and the citizens they serve, as the unit takes on an enhanced role in investigating misconduct and ensuring that institutional standards are upheld without compromise. The integration of modern investigative methodologies into the unit’s daily workflow is a testament to the commitment of the IGP to leave behind antiquated practices in favor of a more evidence-based and data-driven administrative style. To lead this significant transition, the Inspector-General of Police has appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police Aliyu Abubakar as the new Head of the Police Monitoring Team. DCP Abubakar brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously served with distinction as the Deputy Commissioner of Police at the State Criminal Investigation Department in both the Federal Capital Territory and Rivers State. Throughout his tenure in these high-pressure environments, he earned a reputation for being a highly professional, community-focused officer who prioritizes transparency and collaborative engagement. His track record in leading high-profile investigations and modernizing investigative techniques makes him uniquely qualified to oversee this restructuring effort. By placing a seasoned leader like Abubakar at the helm, the Force signals a clear intention to cultivate a Monitoring Unit that is not only effective in its punitive measures but also proactive in its mentorship and guidance of officers. This leadership change is viewed as a pivotal step in restoring public confidence and ensuring that the internal mechanisms of the Nigeria Police Force remain focused on the pursuit of justice, order, and unwavering institutional integrity





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria Police Force Police Reform Internal Oversight Accountability Policing Standards

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IGP Disu Dissolves Special Investigation Unit, Redeploys 88 Officers Linked to FakoredeThe Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, has officially disbanded the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) and redeployed 88 officers, many of whom served under the controversial former head of the IGP Monitoring Unit, Akin Fakorede. The move is part of a broader effort to reform the police force's investigative arms and enhance accountability.

Read more »

DIG Ochalla urges Imo police personnel to uphold professionalism in their operationsThe Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Force Criminal Investigation Department, FCID, Margaret Ochalla, has charged officers of the Imo State Command to always uphold professionalism while discharging their duties to protect the image of the police force and safeguarding citizens rights.

Read more »

AIG orders massive manhunt to rescue 15 kidnapped boat passengersThe Assistant Inspector General of Police for zone six Calabar, AIG Auwal Musa Mohammed has ordered the two commissioners of police in Cross River and Akwa Ibom States to deploy their men and resources immediately to rescue the 15 passengers kidnapped along the Calabar-Oron waterway, three days after. The pirate attack occurred on Friday.

Read more »

Tinubu approves new campus for Nigeria Police Academy with N15 billion take-off grantThe president’s approval was in fulfilment of the provisions of the Nigeria Police Academy (Establishment) Act, 2021.

Read more »

Tinubu reconstitutes Governing Council of Nigeria Police AcademyThe president also appointed six persons to represent the six geopolitical zones.

Read more »

Tinubu Approves New Police Academy Campus, ₦15bn Take-Off GrantPresident Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of a new campus of the Police Academy in Yewa South Local Government Area in Ogun State.

Read more »