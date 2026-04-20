Inspector-General of Police Initiates Major Overhaul of Monitoring Unit to Boost Institutional Integrity

The Nigeria Police Force has launched a strategic restructuring of its Monitoring Unit to enhance internal accountability, operational efficiency, and professional standards across all command levels under the leadership of newly appointed DCP Aliyu Abubakar.

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu , has officially sanctioned a comprehensive and thorough restructuring of the Nigeria Police Monitoring Unit. This initiative serves as a cornerstone of the broader institutional reforms currently underway, which are meticulously designed to elevate operational efficiency, strengthen internal oversight mechanisms, and reinforce strict discipline throughout the entirety of the Nigeria Police Force .

In an official communication signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Anthony Okon Placid, the Force emphasized that this strategic realignment is essential to ensure the Unit strictly adheres to its primary mandate while rectifying historical operational shortcomings. By repositioning the Unit as a robust and credible mechanism for internal accountability, the leadership aims to restore public trust and ensure that police conduct consistently aligns with constitutional requirements and professional ethics. As part of this rigorous organizational transformation, the Police Monitoring Unit has been significantly streamlined and fortified. The new framework prioritizes proactive monitoring, intelligence-led inspections, and the implementation of real-time oversight systems that will monitor police personnel and tactical operations across various Commands, specialized Formations, and administrative Departments. This structural evolution integrates critical investigative functions directly into the monitoring process, ensuring that the Force can respond more effectively to internal challenges. By centralizing these monitoring functions, the IGP intends to eliminate bureaucratic redundancies and create a more agile, responsive, and accountable organizational structure that can identify and address misconduct before it escalates, thereby fostering a culture of excellence and high performance within the Force. To spearhead this vital transition, the Inspector-General of Police has appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police Aliyu Abubakar as the new Head of the Police Monitoring Team. DCP Abubakar brings an extensive background in high-level investigative work, having previously served with distinction as the Deputy Commissioner in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department in both the Federal Capital Territory and Rivers State. Throughout his distinguished career, he has been widely lauded for his collaborative approach to modernizing investigative methodologies and his unwavering commitment to community-focused policing. His reputation as a transparent and professional officer makes him an ideal candidate to lead this reform-oriented unit. The IGP noted that this appointment is a clear signal of the intent to prioritize merit and integrity. By empowering the Monitoring Unit to strictly enforce operational standards and identify deficiencies, the Force is taking a decisive step toward creating a more disciplined, transparent, and accountable security apparatus that serves the Nigerian public with honor and unwavering dedication to the rule of law





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Nigeria Police Force Police Reform Institutional Accountability Olatunji Rilwan Disu Law Enforcement

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