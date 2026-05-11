In an interview broadcast by Express Radio on Sunday, Alhassan Doguwa, the member representing Tudun Wada/Doguwa Federal Constituency, expresses deep remorse for his previous antagonism toward Governor Abba Yusuf and apologizes for his conduct. He sheds tears when the governor acknowledges his responsible representation and endorses his reelection bid. His apology is particularly striking given his violent and litigious history with the NNPP camp.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River s hope SPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo Afrophobia!

, By Wole Olaoye , By Wole Olaoye In an interview broadcast by Express Radio on Sunday, Mr Doguwa says his endorsement by the governor left him indebted and ashamed of his past conduct





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Nigeria Local Governance Alhassan Doguwa Edebola Dougwatoye Gov. Yusuf New Nigeria People's Party Abba Yusuf

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