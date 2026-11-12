Atiku Condemns Tinubu Over 638 October Killings and 64,000 Nigerians Fleeing to Niger

Atiku Abubakar says 638 deaths in October insecurity incidents and the flight of nearly 64,000 Nigerians to Niger show the Tinubu administration has failed to protect lives, demanding stronger security and accountability.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has criticised President Bola Tinubu's administration over Nigeria's worsening security situation. He cited the deaths of 638 people in insecurity-related incidents in October and the displacement of nearly 64,000 Nigerians who fled violence to neighbouring Niger.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), said the figures exposed the government's failure to protect lives and communities. He warned that Nigerians should not be forced to cross international borders in search of safety. A report by the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), citing the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) October security tracker, said 638 people were killed in broader insecurity-related incidents during the month. The North-East alone accounted for 409 of those deaths.

Also read 2027: APC chieftain Mumuni reaffirms support for Tinubu’s re-election bid

Security Fatalities And Displacement Rise

The tracker also recorded 640 deaths across all security incidents in October, compared with 396 in September. That represents a significant increase in fatalities within the period. The security concerns have also triggered a humanitarian crisis. The United Nations reported that nearly 64,000 people fled violence in northern Nigeria to neighbouring Niger since the beginning of 2026.

Several hundred others reportedly crossed into Benin Republic. Atiku reacted to the figures in a statement issued on Thursday by the Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Phrank Shaibu. He described the statistics as a devastating reflection of the country's security challenges. He said the figures represented more than statistics, stressing that behind every recorded death were grieving families, displaced communities and Nigerians whose livelihoods had been destroyed by violence.

Advertisement

Atiku said: These figures are a devastating indictment of the security situation in our country. Behind every number is a Nigerian whose life has been lost, a family in mourning or a community forced to abandon its home. Nigerians should not have to flee across our borders to find safety. The former vice president urged the Tinubu administration to make the protection of lives and communities its foremost responsibility, rather than continue to offer explanations for the deteriorating situation.

Atiku Demands Stronger Security Measures

He called for stronger security measures in affected communities, adequate support for displaced families and closer collaboration with neighbouring countries and humanitarian organisations to assist Nigerians who had fled their homes. Atiku also demanded greater transparency from the Federal Government. He insisted that Nigerians deserved a clear explanation of the measures being implemented to halt the killings and restore security across the country. He said: The Tinubu administration must make the protection of lives and communities its first responsibility.

It must strengthen security in affected areas, support displaced families and work with neighbouring countries and humanitarian agencies to assist those who have fled. Nigerians also deserve a clear account of what is being done to stop the killings and restore safety. Atiku further accused the President of failing to take responsibility for the worsening insecurity. He argued that protecting citizens remained the most fundamental obligation of any government.

Tinubu Urged To Stop Excuses

He said: A government that cannot protect its people has failed in its most basic duty. President Tinubu must stop offering excuses and take responsibility for this worsening crisis. Nigerians need safety now, not another promise. The statement came amid continuing debate over the country's security outlook and the humanitarian fallout in northern Nigeria.

Advertisement

The report and the United Nations figures have renewed questions about how the government is responding to the violence and displacement. The ADC campaign said the October data and the refugee flows underscored the scale of the crisis. It called on the government to act decisively to restore safety and support affected communities.