Innovation Key to Employment: Minister Urges Students to Embrace Creativity and Technology

The Nigerian Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Kingsley Udeh, SAN, emphasized the crucial role of innovation in securing employment for students. Speaking at a Cosmopolitan University matriculation ceremony, he highlighted that a university degree alone is no longer sufficient. The Minister urged students to adopt creativity and technological innovation to thrive in the dynamic global job market. The university announced new academic programs in line with the Minister's advice.

Nigeria 's Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology , Kingsley Udeh, SAN, delivered a powerful message to students, emphasizing that a university degree alone is insufficient for securing employment in the current economic climate. He highlighted innovation as the primary engine driving job creation and career advancement.

This crucial point was made during the Cosmopolitan University matriculation ceremony held in Abuja, where Udeh addressed newly admitted students on the dynamic nature of the global job market. The minister’s representative, the Director-General of the National Centre for Technology Management, Olushola Odusanya, conveyed Udeh’s core message: that mere academic qualifications are outdated, and graduates must actively embrace creativity and technological innovation to remain relevant and competitive. The minister stated directly that a graduate degree no longer guarantees employment, underscoring the urgent need to cultivate innovation as a core skillset for success. He further encouraged students to utilize innovation and technology as tools to build a brighter future for themselves and contribute to Nigeria's overall progress. Adding to the significance of the event, the Vice-Chancellor of Cosmopolitan University, Prof. Carl Adams, acknowledged the matriculation ceremony as a momentous occasion for the incoming students, marking the beginning of their academic journey. Registrar Mani Ibrahim Ahmad further amplified the university's commitment to providing quality education by announcing the National Universities Commission's (NUC) approval for the introduction of new academic programs. This expansion signifies the university’s dedication to adapting to the evolving needs of the educational landscape and offering a comprehensive range of disciplines to cater to student interests and the demands of the modern workforce. The minister's call to embrace innovation resonates strongly with the university's proactive approach to curriculum development. His words highlight the essential need for students to think critically, solve problems creatively, and become active contributors to Nigeria's technological advancement. This Matriculation signifies the start of the students' journey to develop skills necessary to thrive in an increasingly competitive world, where innovation is the driving force of success. The message resonated deeply with the core objective of Cosmopolitan University, which aims to produce graduates equipped with the necessary skills to contribute significantly to national development. The University is committed to ensuring that its academic programs align with the skills and knowledge required in the rapidly changing job market. The expansion of academic programs is indicative of the University's progressive outlook and its dedication to providing its students with a diverse and comprehensive educational experience. This commitment directly supports the Minister's message and the need for students to embrace innovation and technology. The University is striving to provide the proper environment to nurture and encourage innovation. As students navigate their academic careers, they will be given all the resources required to become forward-thinking leaders. The emphasis is on practical applications of knowledge, problem-solving abilities, and an innovative mindset, reflecting the reality of the 21st-century workplace. The focus on innovation and technology in the curriculum ensures that graduates are well-prepared to contribute to Nigeria's economic growth and technological advancement





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