Two condemned inmates escaped Oke-Kura Custodial Centre in Ilorin, prompting Controller-General Sylvester Mwakuche to admit negligence and promise sanctions for culpable staff members.

Two condemned inmates, identified as Segun and Abraham, escaped from the Oke-Kura Custodial Centre in Ilorin, Kwara State, after allegedly breaking through and scaling the facility's perimeter wall. The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday within the heart of the Ilorin metropolis, marking a significant security breach at the correctional facility.

Controller General Admits Security Failure

Sylvester Mwakuche, the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, confirmed the escape and openly admitted to negligence regarding the incident. Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Thursday while assessing the circumstances surrounding the breakout, Mwakuche described the event as both unfortunate and unacceptable for the agency under his leadership.

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The Controller-General emphasized that the failure to secure the perimeter wall represents a serious lapse in protocol. He acknowledged the gravity of the situation by stating that he has already admonished the staff members involved and the inmates, asserting his belief that such an incident will not occur again.

Political and Administrative Repercussions

Mwakuche revealed that the Minister of Interior is unhappy with the development, noting that President Bola Tinubu would also be displeased. This reaction underscores the federal government's broader efforts to improve the welfare of correctional officers, including ensuring salaries are not owed, improving general staff welfare, and eliminating backlogs in yearly promotions.

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The admission of fault by the Controller-General highlights the high-level scrutiny now placed on correctional facilities. Despite the administrative improvements cited by Mwakuche, the escape suggests that operational security measures at the Oke-Kura Custodial Centre require immediate and rigorous reinforcement to prevent future breaches.

Background of the Escaped Inmates

One of the escapees, identified as Segun, reportedly originated from the Mandala Custodial Centre on the outskirts of Ilorin. He was later rearrested and transferred to the Oke-Kura Custodial Centre, where he escaped again along with Abraham. This history of previous custody and rearrest complicates the investigation and highlights the challenges in managing high-risk prisoners across different facilities.

The identities of the two inmates are currently confirmed only as Segun and Abraham. The Nigerian Correctional Service has not yet released further details regarding their specific crimes or the status of the manhunt, but the admission of negligence suggests internal reviews will focus on how the perimeter was breached despite the inmates' high-profile status.

Next Steps and Promised Sanctions

In response to the breach, Mwakuche promised sanctions against those found culpable in the security failure. The Nigerian Correctional Service is expected to conduct a thorough internal investigation to determine exactly how the inmates scaled the wall and which staff members failed to respond to the breach in real-time.

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The incident has raised urgent questions about the structural integrity of the Oke-Kura Custodial Centre and the vigilance of the guarding units. As the manhunt continues, the promise of strict disciplinary action serves as a stark warning to the staff of the Nigerian Correctional Service regarding their duty to secure the nation's most dangerous inmates.