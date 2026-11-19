Two inmates Segun and Abraham escaped Oke-Kura custody. Nigerian Correctional Service head Sylvester Mwakuche cites negligence as the NCoS investigates the security breach.

Two inmates identified as Segun and Abraham escaped from the Oke-Kura custodial centre in the early hours of Wednesday. The escape occurred after the pair reportedly broke through and scaled the perimeter wall of the facility. This incident has triggered an immediate security lockdown and a high-level investigation by the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Investigation Reveals Staff Negligence in Escape

Nigerian Correctional Service in Kwara State head Sylvester Mwakuche confirmed that an investigation into the breakout revealed significant negligence among staff. He described the lapse as both unfortunate and unacceptable. Mwakuche stated that the service is committed to identifying the root causes to prevent future occurrences.

Also read Residents lament as flooding, bad roads cripple Ogun community

The facility manager noted that the Minister of Interior and the President are displeased with the security breach. He emphasized that staff salaries are current, welfare has been improved, and annual promotions are proceeding without backlogs. The Nigerian Correctional Service aims to understand why such a failure happened despite these investments in personnel.

History of Evasion Adds Complexity to Case

Abraham had a prior history of evading custody that complicates the current situation. He previously escaped from the Mandala custodial centre before being rearrested. Following his rearrest, he was transferred and held at the Oke-Kura custodial centre. His successful second escape highlights ongoing challenges in managing high-risk inmates.

Advertisement

Segun escaped alongside Abraham on Wednesday. Both inmates utilized the same method of breaching and scaling the facility wall. The simultaneous escape suggests coordinated action or shared opportunities within the custodial center's perimeter defenses.

Security Lockdown Implemented Immediately

Following the breakout, the Oke-Kura custodial centre has been placed under tight security restrictions. Officers are currently on high alert to prevent any further escapes or internal disturbances. The lockdown aims to secure the perimeter and monitor all inmate movements closely.

Mwakuche admonished both the staff and the inmates regarding their conduct. He urged the correctional workforce to adhere strictly to safety protocols. The service maintains that humane treatment must not compromise the mandate of safe custody.

NCoS Reaffirms Commitment to Safe Custody

The Nigerian Correctional Service reiterated its duty to maintain secure custody of offenders. Mwakuche stated that the service will always ensure humane conditions for inmates. At the same time, they must prioritize the safety and security of the facilities.

Advertisement

The investigation into the breach is ongoing. Authorities are reviewing surveillance and staff logs to identify specific failures. The case serves as a reminder of the critical importance of vigilance in custodial centers across Nigeria.