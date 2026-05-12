Influential Politician Marafan Sakkwato and his Political Relevance in Zamfara State

The article discusses the political career, influence, and leadership style of Marafan Sakkwato, a prominent political figure in Zamfara State. It highlights his strong alliances within the All Progressives Congress (APC), his role in maintaining party cohesion, and his contributions to survival in turbulent political periods. The article also points out the challenges facing Zamfara State and the expectations for unity, strategic leadership, and collaboration among its political actors.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hopeSPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in OyoAfrophobia! , By Wole OlaoyeOil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hopeSPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in OyoAfrophobia!

, By Wole OlaoyeThe future of Zamfara politics will depend not on insults or political hostility but on constructive engagement, inclusive leadership, and a shared commitment to the progress of the State and its peopleIt is not in our character within the Yari political family, to reply to posts and comments that can easily be translated to be nonsensical in order not to amplify unnecessary political tension in our belove





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Marafan Sakkwato Zamfara State Political Relevance Strategic Leadership Collaboration Unity Unity In Zamfara State All Progressives Congress (APC)

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