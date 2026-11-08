Funke Akindele says influencer rejected paid promotion for Everybody Loves Jenifa

Funke Akindele recounted at CANEX WKND how an influencer ignored her paid offer to promote Everybody Loves Jenifa, but she moved on and the film grossed N1.88bn.

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has revealed that an unnamed social media influencer rejected her paid offer to promote her 2024 film Everybody Loves Jenifa.

Influencer Rejects Paid Partnership With Akindele

Speaking at the Creative Africa Nexus Weekend (CANEX WKND), Akindele said she had to summon the courage to message the influencer about a content collaboration. According to her, the influencer took almost a week to respond, and when she did, she blamed it on her management.

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"I sent a message to this influencer saying I would like to create content. I didn't want to send this message. This was during Everybody Loves Jenifa, but I tried," she recalled.

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"The person replied and said, 'Oh, I'm sorry, my management does not want me to do this. ' I said, 'Please, I'll pay. ' The person ignored me. " Akindele said she later came across claims that she had blocked someone because of the disagreement, although she did not identify the person or provide further details about the claims.

She said the experience did not discourage her from pursuing promotional partnerships, adding that she had learnt to handle rejection without allowing it to affect her.

Akindele Maintains Resilience Amid Rejection

"I didn't let it affect me. I embraced it. I didn't go and reply. I just said, God, take control.

I got back to it," she added. Akindele also encouraged people to distinguish constructive criticism from discouragement, urging them to remain focused on their goals despite negative comments. Everybody Loves Jenifa, released in December 2024, went on to gross about N1.88 billion, becoming the highest-grossing film in West Africa at the time.

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Akindele Films Set New Nigerian Box Office Records

Akindele's 2023 film, Battle on Buka Street, grossed about N640 million, while A Tribe Called Judah became the first Nollywood film to cross the N1 billion mark at the Nigerian box office in January 2024. Her 2025 film, Behind the Scenes, also crossed the N2 billion mark, setting a new box office milestone for African cinema.

The filmmaker's experience with the influencer was shared as part of a panel discussion at CANEX WKND, where she discussed her experiences with influencer partnerships and the challenges of promoting her projects. She said she was initially hesitant to contact the influencer but eventually sent a message proposing a content collaboration during the film's promotional campaign. According to her, she waited for several days before receiving a response that the influencer's management was not interested in the proposed collaboration.

Persistence Drives Creative Success And Resilience

Despite the rejection, Akindele said she remained focused and continued with her promotional efforts, which ultimately contributed to the film's record-breaking success. She also highlighted the importance of resilience in the entertainment industry, noting that rejection is a part of the journey. Akindele's story serves as an inspiration to many, showing that persistence and a positive mindset can lead to remarkable achievements.

The event, CANEX WKND, brought together creatives from across Africa to discuss trends, challenges, and opportunities in the creative sector.